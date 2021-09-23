5 things to do this weekend

The music of Alexander Zemlinsky bridged the late 19th and early 20th centuries: harmony was pushed to new places, while the melody remained lyrical. And although his catalog fell into neglect after World War II, it has been enjoying a continual revival campaign in recent decades, thanks in part to the efforts of conductors such as James Conlan.

And the last few years have paid particular attention to his compact, satisfying opera “Der Zweg” (“The Dwarf”), adapted from a short story by Oscar Wilde. Director Tobias Kreutzer achieved success in 2019 with his staging at Deutsche Oper Berlin. And now director Nanouk Leopold has worked for the Dutch National Opera this season.

The filmed premiere of that new production is free to stream on the Operavision.eu platform (and its YouTube page) until December. Although this stage takes a while to open up, Leopold’s cinematic inspired concept makes a strong case for itself in the 90-minute duration. And the music is handled enthusiastically, thanks to conductor Lorenzo Viotti, holder Clay Healy and soprano Lenke Ruiten.

Seth Coulter Walls