5 things to do this weekend
The music of Alexander Zemlinsky bridged the late 19th and early 20th centuries: harmony was pushed to new places, while the melody remained lyrical. And although his catalog fell into neglect after World War II, it has been enjoying a continual revival campaign in recent decades, thanks in part to the efforts of conductors such as James Conlan.
And the last few years have paid particular attention to his compact, satisfying opera “Der Zweg” (“The Dwarf”), adapted from a short story by Oscar Wilde. Director Tobias Kreutzer achieved success in 2019 with his staging at Deutsche Oper Berlin. And now director Nanouk Leopold has worked for the Dutch National Opera this season.
The filmed premiere of that new production is free to stream on the Operavision.eu platform (and its YouTube page) until December. Although this stage takes a while to open up, Leopold’s cinematic inspired concept makes a strong case for itself in the 90-minute duration. And the music is handled enthusiastically, thanks to conductor Lorenzo Viotti, holder Clay Healy and soprano Lenke Ruiten.
Seth Coulter Walls
Any young book writer may soon enjoy many opportunities—all of them out there and free—to dive deeper into the world of books, not just by examining what’s between their covers.
On Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Brooklyn Museum will present its annual Brooklyn Children’s Book Fair on the building’s plaza. Thirty local authors and illustrators, whose works range from picture books to graphic novels, will sign their work and interact with fans. Attendees can draw sidewalk chalk drawings and watch expert sketches: author-turned-artists including John Bergerman (“Splat!”) and Hannah Salier (“Pax: Strength in Numbers”) will give pop-up performances.
More stories await from the New York City Children’s Theater, which celebrates its 25th anniversary with “Storyland Cabaret.” Traveling until October 3, the show featured numbers from the company’s musicals, many of which were adapted from books. Catch the hour-long performance outside the Brooklyn Central Library at 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx on Sundays. (Access to the garden is required.)
Looking forward to another literary weekend? Details are online for the Brooklyn Book Festival, which offers Children’s Day on October 2 and its young-adult productions on October 3.
Laurel Graber
Theater
crossing the border in the future
Two Rivers Theatre’s Crossing Borders festival celebrates its 10th anniversary with an extraordinary lineup. Four new plays by Latinx artists will be presented in a full-digital version by October 10.
Paz Pardo’s “Certas Astilus”, structured like a Russian doll, explores artistic identity and stars Irene Sofia Lucio of “Slave Play”. “Sizzy Ya, The Seasoning of the Sun” by Julian F. Taveras is a rumor of what the future might be like. A delicate tale of youth engagement in a virtual world, “Optional Boss Battles” by Nick Malakho features moving performances by Renaldo Pinella and Jake Ryan Lozano.
Lozano also stars in Francisco Mendoza’s “Machine Learning,” which comments on inhumane immigration policies and challenges old-fashioned notions of masculinity. This powerful science-fiction drama is about a son who will go to unimaginable lengths to help his ailing father survive.
To receive an access link to all four functions, RSVP at tworivertheater.org. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.
jose solsi
pop rock
taking your cover on the road
With a list of fiery songs about struggle, sobriety, and the South, Jason Isbell has cemented his status as one of Nashville’s most acclaimed songwriters. But with a new project — “Georgia Blue,” a collection of covers promised to fans last year based on the outcome of the presidential election in that state — he’s turning his attention to the work of other great writers, including Cat Power. , Indigo Girls and James Brown.
On tour prior to that album’s October release, Isbell was on REM’s “Driver 8.” Road-testing its version of Venture to one of his shows with backing band 400 Unit at Pier 17 this weekend, and you’re likely to hear it live, along with songs from Isbell’s solo career and as a guitarist with alt-rock group Drive. the shortcomings of his days. – by truck drivers. Folk-soul singer Joy Oladokun will open.
Performances begin at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; Tickets are available at pier17ny.com.
Olivia Horn
Dance
A collection of classical Indian works
For millennia, the holy city of Varanasi in northern India has been the site of ceremonial cremations, believed to free the deceased from the cycle of rebirth. In “Fires of Varanasi: Dance of the Eternal Pilgrim”, the prestigious Ragamala Dance Company, led by mother-daughter artistic directors Rani and Aparna Ramaswamy, uncovers these rituals through the classical Indian dance form of Bharatanatyam. Although the work was conceived before the pandemic to honor the passing of Ramaswamy’s father and grandfather, its descriptive depiction of life, death and rebirth – at once solemn, celebratory and sublime – is an apt for the Joyce Theatre’s first person. is option. Show from March 2020. “Varanasi Ki Aag” will be performed from Saturday at 8 PM and on Sunday at 2 PM. Tickets start at $26 and are available at Joyce.org.
Additionally, the 14th edition of Indo-American Arts Council’s Erasing Borders Dance Festival continues till Sunday with online performances by other acclaimed practitioners of Bharatanatyam and additional classical Indian dance forms including Kathak, Kathakali and Odissi. For more information on free livestreams, visit iaac.us.
Brian Schaefer
