5 things to do this weekend
Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” isn’t the only Shakespearean at this year’s New York Film Festival. In “Psychorax”, named after Caliban’s mother in “The Tempest”, Argentine filmmaker Matias Pinéiro (directing with Lois Patino) voices a character that was never seen in the play.
“Psychorax” will appear on Thursday and Saturday in a short program that is part of The Currents, the festival’s sidebar dedicated to films with an experimental edge. Another highlight is Payal Kapadia’s feature-length “A Night of Knowing Nothing” (on Saturdays and Sundays), which mixes narrative methods to hauntingly reflect on student activism in India. Marvel’s “The Girl and the Spider” (on Thursdays and Saturdays), which defies traditional editing rules, isn’t in streams, but may be.
Revival-wise, John Carpenter’s “Assault on Precinct 13” will appear at Damrosh Park on Sunday and indoors on October 7; Michael Powell’s restored “Bluebeard’s Castle” from Bartok’s opera will appear on Monday and October 7; And “On the Radio” (Tuesdays and Wednesdays), a moody road odyssey shot in Britain in the late 1970s, warrants rediscovery. See Filmlinc.org for details.
ben kenigsberg
On Instagram on Monday, Joe Rogan doubled down on his stance against the vaccine mandate, suggesting that they are a threat to “freedom” but that it will lead him to take his “Sacred Clown” stand-up tour at Madison Square Garden. is not stopping. Where proof of vaccination is required.
Rogan, who made his debut on the NBC sitcom “NewsRadio” and was the host of “Fear Factor”, has become even more popular over the past decade as a UFC commentator, and especially as a podcaster: “The Joe Rogan Experience He has millions of fans and earned millions of dollars through a lucrative deal with Spotify.
Tickets for Rogan’s show in the Garden, which is Saturday at 8 p.m., start at $39.50 and are available through Ticketmaster. If you’re planning on bringing your smartphone, you should know that Rogan has a mandate of its own: Inside the arena, audience members must store their devices in magnetically sealed pouches, which will be provided.
Sean L McCarthy
Art Museum
centered on ‘u’
Perhaps the Queens Museum developed the idea for “A Year of Uncertainty (UoU)”, thinking the world might be a little less uncertain until the start, but the series is taking place while we are still in the throes of a pandemic. . Beginning in January when the museum brought together artists, activists and others to examine and strengthen the institution’s role in culture and community building, the series will continue through January 2022 with the fruits of those collaborations.
Today’s families often must decide between cultural events that are outdoors, indoors or virtual. Metfest is available in all three as well as multiple languages.
Presented by the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m., the festival transforms the atmosphere of the Fifth Avenue building into an art-based adventure. Online and outdoor events are free, while those indoors are included with museum admission, which is free for children under 12.
On the plaza, young people can play games and engage in painting activities such as the charming façade, in which Carol Bowe’s sculptural installation “The Senses Are Not Help” will serve as inspiration for children’s own designs.
Indoor highlights include a scavenger hunt; bilingual drag queen story hours in English, Spanish and Cantonese at the Sackler Gallery; and mobile making in the Cantor Roof Garden. The Temple of Dendur will offer drop-in drawing, while medieval galleries offer a jewelry workshop and “How did they do that?” Sessions Dedicated to Tapestries. (A full program is online.)
staying home? Outdoor music and dance performances will be livestreamed on the museum’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and website. The festival’s webpage also includes a video story timing and instructions for art projects.
Laurel Graber
jazz
Saving 55 times
Beer is flowing from the tap in the basement of 55 Christopher Street since 1919. And for the past four decades, jazz and blues have been Greenwich Village Dive’s main offering. When there’s a cover, it’s usually as little as clearance (pro tip: duck your head in the way).
The pandemic was tough at 55 bars, and its management fares far behind after more than a year of lockdown. The club has been running several benefit concerts over the past week and is taking donations through GoFundMe.
This series is ending this weekend. Grammy-winning drummer Antonio Sánchez (best known for his drum-only score for Alejandro G. Iárritu’s “Birdman”) sets Friday nights at 9:30 and 11 p.m. with a stringed quartet: Donnie McCaslin on saxophones and Miguel Zenon and Scott Cooley on bass. On Saturdays, Oz Noy, a Fusion guitarist, leads his quartet. At $25, the cover for these shows is 55 times more than usual, yet far less than prices elsewhere in town.
giovanni russonello
