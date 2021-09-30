5 things to do this weekend

Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” isn’t the only Shakespearean at this year’s New York Film Festival. In “Psychorax”, named after Caliban’s mother in “The Tempest”, Argentine filmmaker Matias Pinéiro (directing with Lois Patino) voices a character that was never seen in the play.

“Psychorax” will appear on Thursday and Saturday in a short program that is part of The Currents, the festival’s sidebar dedicated to films with an experimental edge. Another highlight is Payal Kapadia’s feature-length “A Night of Knowing Nothing” (on Saturdays and Sundays), which mixes narrative methods to hauntingly reflect on student activism in India. Marvel’s “The Girl and the Spider” (on Thursdays and Saturdays), which defies traditional editing rules, isn’t in streams, but may be.

Revival-wise, John Carpenter’s “Assault on Precinct 13” will appear at Damrosh Park on Sunday and indoors on October 7; Michael Powell’s restored “Bluebeard’s Castle” from Bartok’s opera will appear on Monday and October 7; And “On the Radio” (Tuesdays and Wednesdays), a moody road odyssey shot in Britain in the late 1970s, warrants rediscovery. See Filmlinc.org for details.

ben kenigsberg