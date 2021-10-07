5 things to do this weekend
“I hope I’ve disturbed your peace,” declares a filthy, mildly controversial Madonna amid lyrics from “Madame X,” a new concert show that shares her name with her 14th album from 2019. does. Coming Friday on Paramount+, the film captures the live show the pop titan created for its “Madame X” tour.
In both the album and this staged performance, Madonna challenges her audience to keep up with her traveling musical interests. She sings in the Portuguese fado tradition; She enlists a Cape Verdean choir to back her up on a Batuk-inspired number; She duets with the recorded voice of Colombian singer Maluma. On stage, she performs these songs with distinctive flair, ranging from pageant-y costume changes to elaborate choreography to stunts like auctioning a Polaroid to audience members.
Of course, she also saves space for the hits of her early career. And because phone use and photography were banned during the “Madame X” tour, this new footage is spoiled without a fan recording.
Olivia Horn
The music of Paul Hindemith’s opera “Mathias der Maler” (“Matthias the Painter”) is not ambiguous at all. It is very popular among conductors who specialize in the 20th century, such as Asa-Pekka Salonen. But there’s a catch: Hindemith’s inventive orchestral writing is typically heard in its own symphonic adaptations. Recordings of the full opera have been elusive, especially on video.
The recent DVD and Blu-ray releases of the 2012 production of Théâtre en der Wien fix this. It is also available on streaming services as an audio-only recording. But this image-driven work – in which the main character questions the meaning of his art during the German Peasants’ Revolt – cries out for a staging one.
Director Keith Warner keeps things conceptually straightforward, yet focuses on the intricacies of the libretto. The actors (including Wolfgang Koch in the title role) operate on the same level. Hard-core fans will want to see it (even if they don’t want to be impeached over an old audio recording with legend Dietrich Fischer-Diskau). But this video version is also easily recommended as a first experience with Opera.
Seth Coulter Walls
Dance
Star-Crossed Love, Hip-Hop Style
The pandemic cut short the opening rounds, but now “Beyond Babel” is back at Judson’s Gym near Washington Square Park until November 21 (performance times vary). With a cast of 12 people including Madrid, this 90-minute dystopian tale of failed lovers divided by the wall is told through a thrilling performance of urban dance that pairs virtuoso popping and locking with humor and tenderness. Tickets start at $45 and are available at Beyondbabelshow.com.
Brian Schaefer
Theater
letters come to life
When pen pal clubs returned to the genre during the pandemic, playwrights Sam Chance and Amina Henry were inspired to write “PS”, a narrative they devised through letters between the characters of Ona and Bee.
Those who have paid to participate in this theatrical experience have received correspondence in the mailboxes of Ona and Bee over the past year. Now, the play concludes with an in-person show at Ars Nova starting October 23 (performance times vary; tickets are $15).
If you’re new to the world of Ona and Bee, fear not: before you see Alexis Floyd, Lee Hubilla, and Rooibo Qian give new life to Chans and Henry’s poetic dialogues on stage, you can find yourself in the “PS” letter library at Ars. can go. Nova’s website, containing audio and PDF versions of all 15 characters.
From October 25 to November 20, “PS” will be available to watch on the company’s new streaming platform Ars Nova Supra. To see a solo performance on demand, it’s $10; The monthly subscription, which includes Ars Nova’s extensive library of digital shows, is $15.
jose solsi
Many flights zoom into the New York skies each day, but few are as fascinating as the ones that take off from the Bronx on Monday.
Only then will Wave Hill, the public garden in the Riverdale section, offer raptor demonstrations to cap a nature-filled holiday weekend. The fun begins on Saturdays with a drop-in at 10 a.m. – until 1 p.m. – family art project that involves creating small terrariums. (The activity, which is free with garden admission, will repeat at the same time on Sundays.)
Kids 10 and older can also join naturalists Paul Keim and Gabriel Willow for their own telescopic fall birding walk on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. And maybe hawks and hawks.
Those big raptors, as well as owls, will star in Wings Over Wave Hill: Birds of Prey Day on Monday. At 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., hawk Brian Bradley will showcase his skills at Skyhunters in Flight. These presentations, which require registration and are $20 for adults and $12 for children ages 8 and older, will also highlight the birds’ adaptations, such as sloping beaks, sharp edges, keen vision, and aerodynamic shapes.
“They are a moving vehicle,” Bradley said. “They just happen to have a living.”
Laurel Graber
