5 things to do this weekend

“I hope I’ve disturbed your peace,” declares a filthy, mildly controversial Madonna amid lyrics from “Madame X,” a new concert show that shares her name with her 14th album from 2019. does. Coming Friday on Paramount+, the film captures the live show the pop titan created for its “Madame X” tour.

In both the album and this staged performance, Madonna challenges her audience to keep up with her traveling musical interests. She sings in the Portuguese fado tradition; She enlists a Cape Verdean choir to back her up on a Batuk-inspired number; She duets with the recorded voice of Colombian singer Maluma. On stage, she performs these songs with distinctive flair, ranging from pageant-y costume changes to elaborate choreography to stunts like auctioning a Polaroid to audience members.

Of course, she also saves space for the hits of her early career. And because phone use and photography were banned during the “Madame X” tour, this new footage is spoiled without a fan recording.

Olivia Horn