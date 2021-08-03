5 Things to Know About the Cuomo Sexual Harassment Findings

Andrew M. Cuomo’s future as governor of New York is uncertain after the state attorney general released a report on Tuesday revealing that he sexually harassed 11 women, including nine current and former employees, in violation of federal and state law.

Here are some takeaways from the report and a look at how its findings can shape Mr. Cuomo’s fate.

Investigators described three previously unreported charges

The 165-page report, released by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, provided corroborating evidence for eight accusers whose stories were already known, most of them current or former state employees. But he also detailed three previously unreported accounts of sexual harassment by the governor.

In one case, Mr. Cuomo allegedly harassed an anonymous state soldier he had personally sought to hire for his protection team. She said he ran his hand over her stomach when she opened the door for him at an event; had run his finger behind his back in an elevator; and asked her why she wasn’t wearing a dress, among other incidents.

In another incident, the governor allegedly ran two fingers across the chest of an energy company employee, Virginia Limmiatis, and then brushed her hand in the area below her neck. And in the latest unreported allegation, the governor allegedly grabbed the back of an anonymous employee of an entity affiliated with New York State.