5 Things To Know Before Buying Health Insurance Policy – Remember these 5 things before buying a health insurance policy

From whichever company you are buying a health insurance policy, it is important to know about how many hospitals that company has partnership with in your area so that you can get its benefits at the right time.

New Delhi. Now people are showing interest in buying health insurance policy. After the corona epidemic, people have understood the value of health insurance, so the number of people buying it is increasing continuously. Health insurance used to be extravagant in the minds of the people, but when the bills of lakhs of rupees were made by private hospitals during the Corona period, it became very difficult for the common man to pay that bill.

READ MORE:- 5 Benefits Of Investing In NPS, Will Get Tax Rebate And Bank Can Never Seize Your Money

Health Insurance For many companies are present in the market and keep giving thousands of offers, but it becomes very difficult for a common man to choose which policy for his convenience. trouble can be avoided.

READ MORE:- Vodafone idea causes huge crisis on IDFC and Yes Bank

1) Inflation in treatment

This is the most important thing that many people overlook. The way inflation is oppressing continuously, so the right choice of which health policy should be taken is very important. If today a policy is for 5 or 10 lakhs and it is valid for 20 years, then it may be very difficult to get treatment for 5 or 10 lakhs for the next 10 to 20 years. At present, once the hospital bill comes to lakhs of rupees, then it will probably increase in future, so such a policy which will work in inflation later.

2) Policy Type

There are mainly 2 types of insurance policy in which one individual policy and the other whole family policy, it is necessary that you will be in profit in getting the whole family or every person individually.

3) Cashless claim facility

Before taking an insurance policy, make sure that the company whose insurance policy you are taking has a partnership with how many hospitals. After this, it must be seen that there is a direct communication between the hospital and the insurance company, and you do not have to pay the bill first, only the insurance company should pay the bill to the hospital.

4) Pay the full bill to the company

Sometimes the company has many conditions, in which the company pays a certain percentage of the amount claimed and the rest of the customer, so many times the bill becomes so high that it may be difficult for you to pay even half the bill.

5) Goodwill of the company

Once the company from which you are taking health insurance, also find out the credibility of that company in the market. How old is the company, what do people have to say in the market, what facilities does it provide where you live, does the company have partnerships in the hospitals there, etc. By checking things first, you can buy a good health insurance policy.