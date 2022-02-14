World

5 things to know this Monday, February 14

5 things to know this Monday, February 14
5 things to know this Monday, February 14

5 things to know this Monday, February 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This Valentine’s Day, Jill Szwed’s weather report issued a Capital Region cuddle alert- check out her online forecast to see just how low temperatures are expected to be. Today’s five things to know includes a deadly snowmobile crash on Prospect Mountain Sunday evening, an update on those spiking gas prices in Albany, and the latest on a local high school going remote- but not because of COVID.

1. Man dies after snowmobile crash on Prospect Mountain

On Sunday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a serious personal injury snowmobile crash on Prospect Mountain Parkway. Police say, Thomas P. Mulson, 60, of Lake Luzerne, died as a result of his injuries.

2. Albany weekly gas price update for February 14

GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in the city found that prices in Albany are 24.7 cents higher than they were a month ago and $1.11 higher per gallon than a year ago.

3. Heatly High School goes remote to stop fights

Students at the Heatly School in Green Island will not report to physical classrooms on Monday because of physical altercations, forcing the district to go remote.

4. NY ice cream brands recalled due to possible listeria

Ice cream products that were sold in New York have been recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. has expanded its recall to include all products manufactured at the facility within expiry.

5. Cohoes Women’s Basketball bus driver charged with DWI

The Cohoes Girls Varsity Basketball team was on its way back from Cobleskill Friday when their bus driver reportedly started swerving all over the road. New York State Police in Cobleskill pulled the bus over, and arrested 43-year-old Harry Olivier of Troy- leaving the girls stranded for nearly two hours until another bus driver was able to resume their route.

