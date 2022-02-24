5 things to know this Thursday, February 25



ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Check out Jill Szwed’s weather report for news on tomorrow’s big winter storm. Today’s five things to know feature’s Russia invading Ukraine, a local man builds an illegal camp, and the Snowman ice cream shop was sold.

1. Russia vs. Ukraine

Explosions were heard in Ukraine last night as it is believed Russia is fully invading Ukraine. Russia warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

2. How ‘tax-friendly’ is every state

An analysis by MoneyGeek ranked every state by how “tax-friendly” it is. New York was ranked as one of the least tax friendliest states in the US.

3. Man builds illegal camp on State land

DEC Forest Rangers arrested a Saratoga County man after he allegedly damaged trees, stored personal property, and made an illegal camp on State land.

4. Snowman ice cream sold

The Snowman ice cream shop in Lansingburgh was sold to The Daley Hospitality Group. This will be Snowman’s 69th year serving ice cream.

5. Capital Region missing children

There are currently 20 missing children from the Capital Region. Go to the article below to see the names, pictures, and descriptions of all the missing kids.

