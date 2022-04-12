World

5 things we know about Brooklyn subway shooting

24 hours ago
  • The shooting happened at around 8:24 a.m. Tuesday on a Manhattan-bound R train in Sunset Park. Authorities say as the train was approaching the 36th Street station. A person on board put on a gas mask, threw a canister-like smoke bomb, and started shooting.

  • Currently, we know at least 16 people have been wounded, but the NYPD said there appears to be no life-threatening injuries. Of the victims, 10 were struck by gunfire, including five that are in critical but stable condition.

  • The shooter, described as Black male, 5-foot-5 with a heavy build, is still at large. He was last seen wearing a green construction-like vest and grey sweatshirt. Police currently do not have a motive for the attack.

  • A pistol and smoke device have been recovered by police.

  • Sources say cameras inside the subway station were not operational, so at this point there is no footage of the suspect.

