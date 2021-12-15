5 Things We Know About Keechant Sewell, New York City’s New Police Commissioner – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Keechant Sewell will be New York City’s 45th police commissioner and the first woman to lead the department.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams made the historic announcement Wednesday morning.

Sewell, 49, will replace outgoing NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Here are five things we know about her:

Sewell previously spent 25 years with the Nassau County Police Department and most recently served as chief of detectives She grew up in the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, Queens She now lives in Valley Stream, but will have to move back into the city Sewell loves to cook and host dinner parties for her friends Adams says he chose her because she “exudes what it means to be emotionally intelligent.”

