5 tips before buying TV brand placement ports smart or non smart size

TV is the biggest source of entertainment in the house and with the passage of time, where TV has become smart, it has also become slim. Today there are many options from Smart TV to LED TV. So you don’t need to get confused. Today we are going to tell you what things should be kept in mind before buying a new TV. Before buying a Smart TV, we should keep in mind the main things.

brand

Most of the people are those who like a particular brand and buy its products or TVs, while doing so can be difficult at times. However, sometimes people prefer a brand simply because it has a service center in their area. While there are brands like Micromax, Vue, Intex and Thomson, which can prove to be value for money.

TV place

Before buying a TV, one should think about the place to put it and also keep in mind that what size TV can be installed in that place. We advise you to choose a location for the TV, where DTH cable and power connection can be easily reached.

connections and ports

Most of the people while buying a TV do not take into account how many connecting ports are there in the TV. Whereas at this time the most important ports are HDMI ports. Not only can the TV stick be connected to this, but it is also used to get the best quality audio.

Smart and Non Smart TV

In recent times, the trend of Smart TV has increased rapidly and you can get a good TV in the range of 20 thousand rupees. By the way, smart TVs are coming with many OS, which are Android, Tizen and LG’s webOS etc. Android TV can be understood just like a smart phone. In this, after connecting the Smart TV to the Internet, you can install a separate app and enjoy many apps.



TV size

Before buying a TV, keep in mind the TV size, usually 32, 40, 42, 46/49 and 55 inch size are available. For this, it is necessary that you see the distance of TV from your sofa, bed or from where you want to sit and watch TV, if there is a distance of 4-6 feet then take 32 inch TV. If the other is 5-8 feet, it can be 40-42 in size. If there is a distance between 6-9 feet then you can take 46/49 inch TV.





