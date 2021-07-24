5 tips to defeat Baal in Genshin Impact

Fighting Baal might have happened sooner than one would expect in the Genshin Impact storyline, but it’s easier than one might think.These tips are general in their nature but serve as a good foundation for players struggling to beat Baal in Genshin Impact. She’s not a hard foe to fight, especially since players don’t get to beat her just yet.All the Genshin Impact players have to do is get her to 75% health and last another minute so the next cutscenes play. Ergo, trying to defeat her means that players should smartly maximize their DPS. It might look daunting at first glance, but it’s rather simple if players attack at the right opportunities.Five useful tips to defeat Baal in Genshin Impact#5 – Don’t use Electro attacks Electro characters won’t be of much help here (Image via miHoYo)Baal is unsurprisingly immune to Electro attacks, given she’s the Electro Archon. This means that characters like Fischl, who rely on Electro attacks as their primary source of damage, aren’t going to help much in this battle.This also means the Electro Traveler won’t be of much use compared to the other Traveler variants (if players like to use that character). Either way, it’s better to not be down a character from the get-go (as a character who doesn’t do much damage won’t help much). #4 – Baal leaves an opening after her attacks While Baal is quick and has sizable AOE attacks, Genshin Impact players still have a window of opportunity to cast free hits on her. Baal also likes to walk around before attacking again, which makes her an easy target for any playable character with good range.Genshin Impact players can destroy the purple spheres she summons for the massive AOE attack. There is another opening after doing so (if done quickly), as Baal will just be standing there.The video above showcases how often she does nothing in-between attacks.#3 – Shields will help a lot at the start Characters like Zhongli help a lot (Image via Genshin Impact) Casual players sometimes underestimate how useful shields are in Genshin Impact. They’re capable of mitigating a significant portion of incoming damage, and they’re useful for the start of the fight.Once the Vision Hunt Decree is active, Genshin Impact players won’t be able to use shields anymore. However, the battle won’t last much longer from this point on, so players would just have to play it safe from there.#2 – Go with the best DPS team available Characters like Diluc are fine for this battle (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)The main goal of this battle is to get Baal down to 75% health. Hence, Genshin Impact players should throw everything at Baal when it’s convenient (and with a shield to protect them).There’s no need to save Elemental Bursts for a later stage in the battle, either. An efficient battle with Baal shouldn’t take too long, especially since this isn’t a climactic finish like several other boss battles tend to be.#1 – The Vision Hunt Decree The Vision Hunt Decree signals the beginning of the end for the bout (Image via miHoYo) After Baal loses a quarter of her health, she will issue a Vision Hunt Decree. This ability prevents all characters (except for the Traveler) from using Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts. As some characters rely on these abilities to be useful, it should go without saying that it becomes more difficult to survive.Fortunately, players don’t actually have to beat her in Genshin Impact. They just need to last about a minute before a cutscene is triggered, thus ending this battle. Afterward, the battle will end and players will move on with the Inazuma storyline.Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views. 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply