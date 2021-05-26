5 Tips to Take Command of Your iPhone

Final month, Apple launched an replace to its working system, iOS 14.5, which provides customers extra management of their private knowledge. However if you happen to’re trying to achieve extra management over the iPhone itself, you even have choices. Need to put your favourite apps inside simple attain, tag pals in Messages or set your most well-liked browser to open hyperlinks? You are able to do all that and extra.

Listed here are a couple of fast ideas for enhancing the iPhone expertise. Subsequent week’s Tech Tip column will spherical up a couple of useful hints for the Android devoted.

1. Customise Your Management Middle

The Management Middle — that useful panel of often-used settings summoned with a finger swipe — first appeared again in 2013 and bought extra helpful when Apple started to let customers add their most well-liked buttons a couple of years later. If you happen to haven’t tinkered along with your Management Middle to add the options and features you employ essentially the most, simply open the Settings icon on the house display screen, scroll down to Management Middle and provides it a faucet.

(*5*)As proven within the Settings display screen on the left, you may select the apps you need to see once you open the iPhone’s Management Middle. Credit score… Apple

From the record on the subsequent display screen, select the icons for the apps and settings you need to dwell in your Management Middle. Whereas instruments just like the Flashlight are usually there by default, you may take away these you by no means use and add icons for apps you need, just like the Magnifier, the QR Code scanner and even the Shazam music recognition function. To rearrange the order of the icons on the display screen, drag them up and down the record earlier than you shut the Settings app.