5 Ugliest Fights Ever Happened In Bollywood Award Functions

Mumbai. Sometimes it happens in award functions that celebs get entangled with each other. On many occasions, celebs are heard calling each other ‘shut up’. Who doesn’t know Neil Nitin Mukesh’s fight with Shahrukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Making jokes about their surname at an award function cost Shahrukh-Salman dearly. Let’s know about similar celebs fights-

1- Neil Nitin Mukesh’s fight with Shahrukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan





If the most talked about fight has happened in award shows, it is Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shahrukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan. At a Filmfare award show, Shah Rukh and Saif made fun of Neil Nitin Mukesh because of his long name. However, he did not like this joke and felt very bad. On this, he said that this joke is insulting, because his father is sitting there in the audience. He asked Shahrukh-Saif to keep quiet.

2. Ashutosh Gowariker in a row with Sajid Khan





Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodha Akbar won the Best Movie award at the Screen Awards show. During this, Sajid Khan said something that Ashutosh got angry. He told Sajid that his joke about the film was insulting and deeply hurt him. When Sajid tried to say something, Ashutosh asked him to keep quiet.

3. Shahid Kapoor’s verbal fight with Varun Dhawan





In a Filmfare award show, Varun Dhawan counted the names of 5 Bollywood actors who are known for dance. When Shahid Kapoor did not hear his name in it, he felt bad. He accused Varun of adding his name to the list.

4. KRK’s fight with Ali Asrag and Suresh Menon





Ali Asghar and Suresh Menon, who are hosting the Zee Balt Awards, presented the ‘Lifetime Achievement Balti Award’ to KRK. KRK got furious at this and left the program to throw the trophy.

5. Salman Khan’s fight with lyricist Mithun





At the Star Guild Awards, actor Salman Khan lashed out at lyricist Mithun when he tried to defend his song. The lyricist had complained that the organizers made him wait for 6 hours to receive the award.