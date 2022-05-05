5 useful tips to prevent smartphone explosion and blast If you want to save the smartphone from blast, then remember these top-5 tips
Smartphones have become an important part of life for most of us. Nowadays, we can do everything from ordering household items with smartphones to alarms and fitness tracking. But sometimes incidents of blasts in the smartphone also keep coming to the fore. After all, what happens in the phone that the smartphone explodes. However, there are some methods and precautions with which we can prevent the smartphone from cracking. Let us tell you about those important tips, using which your smartphone will not explode.
- charge phone for a long time
Take care not to leave the phone on charging for a long time. That is, do not sleep with the phone on charging at night, many times such incidents have come to the fore in which the blast was detected after charging the phone for a long time. Whenever you charge your phone, take care and remove it from charging when it is fully charged.
- Remember that do not do heavy work in the phone while charging. Like watching movies and playing games while charging can be fatal and your battery temperature can rise. Anyway, during charging, the temperature of the phone rises and it gets hot.
- It is important to always charge the phone with the original charger that comes with it. Charging the phone with another or local charger can also be dangerous. Avoid it if possible.
- Sometimes the phone explodes due to manufacturing defect. Many times the phone explodes due to a defect in the lithium-ion battery given in the phone. The battery can get damaged and explode due to a faulty component or improper assembly. It is said that cheap batteries are more prone to exploding.
- Another reason why smartphones explode is the physical condition of the battery. Sometimes the phone falls down and due to this the battery gets damaged. This changes the chemical or internal mechanical structure of the battery and can cause things like short-circuit, overheating. The battery swells several times after being damaged.
