5 Ways to Get More Out of Android 11
Final week’s Tech Tip column collected a number of iOS 14 ideas for iPhone customers, and lots of telephones working Google’s Android 11 working system have related controls — like the power to customise the Fast Settings field or change the assistant’s artificial voice. And when you begin poking round in Android 11, you’ll discover a lot of different helpful options.
Listed here are only a few of them. The following tips ought to work on Google’s current Pixel fashions, however remember that different cellphone makers usually use their very own modified variations of Android, so capabilities and menus might differ.
Have Google Await You
When you’ve chosen the Google Assistant as your digital helper and use the present model of Google’s Telephone app to your calls, you possibly can staff them up with the Maintain for Me characteristic to deal with one of fashionable life’s most annoying duties: ready for a customer-service consultant. (You additionally want not less than a Pixel 3 or one other appropriate cellphone.)
To allow Maintain for Me, open the Telephone app and faucet the three-dot More menu to get to the settings. Choose Maintain for Me after which faucet the button to activate the characteristic.
While you dial a toll-free quantity and are placed on maintain, faucet the onscreen button to activate Maintain for Me. The Google Assistant takes over listening for a human and shows a “Don’t grasp up” discover. When the customer support consultant picks up the decision, Google Assistant modifications the display screen message to “Somebody’s ready to speak to you” and highlights the “Return to name” button. The cellphone captures the audio and a transcript of the decision, and you’ve got the choice to share the info with Google to assist enhance the characteristic.
Set Up Visitor Entry
Lending your cellphone to somebody has its dangers — particularly lending it to a younger somebody who needs to watch movies however might also wander into your electronic mail and contacts listing. To maintain the peace — and to maintain your private information safe — you may make use of Android’s longtime “A number of Customers” setting. With it, you possibly can arrange a visitor account or separate person account in your cellphone.
Open the Settings app, choose System, then Superior and A number of Customers. Faucet the On button after which Add Person to create a brand new account or use the visitor account. You possibly can swap accounts right here or by swiping down from the highest of the display screen with two fingers to open the Fast Settings field and tapping the Person icon.
Report Your Display screen
Display screen recordings are helpful for displays, demonstrations and troubleshooting. After years of third-party apps doing the job, Android 11 now features a Display screen Recorder app.
To make use of it, swipe down from the highest of the display screen with two fingers to open the Fast Settings field after which swipe to the second web page of settings. Faucet the Display screen Report icon, activate the controls for audio and display screen faucets (if wanted) and faucet Begin. To cease recording, swipe down from the highest of the display screen and faucet the purple notification bar. The recording is saved within the Motion pictures library.
Use Your Energy (Button)
The Fast Settings panel is useful, however Android 11 provides yet one more place to stash generally used controls: Press and maintain the cellphone’s Energy button till the Energy Menu seems. Right here, you may have shortcuts for shutting down or restarting the cellphone, utilizing Google Pay to purchase stuff and managing good house gadgets. Set up an app like Energy Menu Controls or Tasker and you’ll add different system controls to the display screen.
One other use for the Energy button? Rapidly press it twice to go proper to the Digicam app for that fast snap.
Herd Cats
Software program builders have a historical past of sneaking so-called Easter eggs into code, and Android has lengthy upheld this custom. Android 11 revives a earlier prize: a hidden sport that units digital cats roaming round your cellphone. To play it, go to the About Telephone part of the Settings and faucet “Android model” just a few occasions. When a quantity dial seems, crank all of it the best way up thrice till you see an “11” and a cat emoji seem on the display screen.
Subsequent, maintain down the Energy button to get to the Energy Menu. Faucet the three-dot More menu to choose Add Controls. Choose “See different apps” on the backside of the display screen, choose “Cat Controls” and add the water dish, meals bowl and cat toy to your Energy Menu. Faucet these controls and digital cats will start to seem in your notifications or in floating bubbles, prepared to be named and saved into your onscreen kitty corral. It’s not a posh sport, however it’s a means to spend the time till the ultimate model of Android 12 arrives this 12 months.
