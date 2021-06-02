5 Ways to Get More Out of Android 11

Report Your Display screen

Display screen recordings are helpful for displays, demonstrations and troubleshooting. After years of third-party apps doing the job, Android 11 now features a Display screen Recorder app.

(*11*)(*5*)Begin a display screen recording by tapping the Display screen Recorder button within the Fast Settings panel. Cease the recording by tapping the purple bar within the Notifications listing. Credit score… Google

To make use of it, swipe down from the highest of the display screen with two fingers to open the Fast Settings field after which swipe to the second web page of settings. Faucet the Display screen Report icon, activate the controls for audio and display screen faucets (if wanted) and faucet Begin. To cease recording, swipe down from the highest of the display screen and faucet the purple notification bar. The recording is saved within the Motion pictures library.

Use Your Energy (Button)

The Fast Settings panel is useful, however Android 11 provides yet one more place to stash generally used controls: Press and maintain the cellphone’s Energy button till the Energy Menu seems. Right here, you may have shortcuts for shutting down or restarting the cellphone, utilizing Google Pay to purchase stuff and managing good house gadgets. Set up an app like Energy Menu Controls or Tasker and you’ll add different system controls to the display screen.

(*11*)(*5*)When you don’t have any good house gadgets to add to the Android 11 Energy Menu, third-party apps like Energy Menu Controls allow you to add system features to the menu. Credit score… Google/Energy Menu Controls

One other use for the Energy button? Rapidly press it twice to go proper to the Digicam app for that fast snap.

Herd Cats

Software program builders have a historical past of sneaking so-called Easter eggs into code, and Android has lengthy upheld this custom. Android 11 revives a earlier prize: a hidden sport that units digital cats roaming round your cellphone. To play it, go to the About Telephone part of the Settings and faucet “Android model” just a few occasions. When a quantity dial seems, crank all of it the best way up thrice till you see an “11” and a cat emoji seem on the display screen.