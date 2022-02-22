5-year-old Michigan boy found dead with gunshots in his face, mother and boyfriend also murdered: police



A 5-year-old Michigan boy was found dead on the weekend with a bullet hole in his face and was executed in the style of execution with his mother and her boyfriend, officials said.

A boy named Caleb was murdered in his own home, and his mother, Lachan Marshall, and her boyfriend, Aaron Benson, were also found dead at home Sunday, Detroit police said, according to Fox 29. Police say the killings are believed to have taken place before Sunday.

After not hearing from them for some time, a family member became concerned and went home, where they saw two adult corpses and alerted emergency services, according to the report. Law enforcement officers then arrived at the scene and found the boy in another room, they said.

“Could anyone have the mentality to intentionally shoot a child in the face?” Former State Representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo was asked by a relative of the family, Fox 29 reported. “You have to be heartless. Is there even a thing to score or an adult but have a problem with a child? A child is not limited.”

Caleb’s grandmother, Shalesa Floyd, similarly said she received “the most devastating news” of her death, Fox 29 reported.

Floyd added: “He could be bigger than he wanted to be. He’s our future, he’s our future. Why would you take my grandson from me? I’m just lost, I’m devastated.”

Detroit police are investigating the triple-murder but have yet to find any suspects.

Detroit Police Chief James White said Sunday evening that “every resource we have is going to be dedicated to pursuing and arresting the killer of this child and the people of this home.”

Law enforcement is constantly asking anyone with information about the crime to come forward.