5 Years Of Demonetisation: Filmmaker Vinod Kapri taunted on PM Modi, Congress also tweeted

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri has targeted the Modi government on the anniversary of demonetisation. Demonetisation has completed one five today.

It has been five years since the announcement of demonetisation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Modi had announced after which five hundred and thousand notes were banned from midnight. At the time of demonetisation, it was said that this would curb the problem of black money and terrorism. There was chaos for several months due to demonetisation and people had to stand in long lines outside banks and ATMs. On the completion of five years of demonetisation, people on social media are targeting the Narendra Modi government. Filmmaker Vinod Kapri has also targeted the Modi government on the anniversary of demonetisation.

Vinod Kapri wrote in a tweet made from his official Twitter handle, ‘Why didn’t anyone give the idea of ​​celebrating 8th November as National Idiocy Day to sir?’ News Nation TV journalist Madhurendra Kumar has also taunted the note ban. In a tweet made from his official Twitter handle, he wrote, ‘Demonetisation’s 5 years are completed today… remember the benefits that were counted- 1. Terrorism 2. Control on black money 3. Digital economy 4. Tax evasion But rein.

A tweet has also been made by the opposition party Congress on the anniversary of demonetisation. In a tweet made from the official Twitter handle of Congress, it was written, ‘Not 50, not 500, but it has been five years since demonetisation. Corruption on a large scale is breaking India’s back like never before.

Congress leader Ruchira Chaturvedi has also tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi regarding demonetisation. He wrote in his tweet, ‘Prime Minister announced demonetisation and the whole of India stood in line in front of the bank. Has this ended black money? No. Did it benefit the poor? No. Demonetisation was an attack on India’s poor, farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers, and the unorganized sector.

Congress leader Gaurav Pandha tweeted, “History will remember demonetisation as the economy destroyed by Modi.” Congress leader Manoj Mehta has shared an edited video of PM Modi in which he is seen speaking on demonetisation. Sharing the video, the Congress leader tweeted, ‘At 8 pm on November 8, a person made the pain and sorrow of the poor a matter of laughter.’

All India Mahila Congress tweeted, ‘PM Modi had said – give me 50 days … burn me alive if I am proved wrong about demonetisation. 5 years have passed, what should we do now?’

Congress leader Neeraj Bhatia tweeted a video of Sudhir Chaudhary in which he is talking about the use of nanotechnology in the new 2000 rupee note. Sharing the video, Neeraj Bhatia wrote, ‘Only Sudhir Chaudhary’s 2000 and 500 notes have such features, it seems. Hollow DNA pillar.’