50 Best Tongue Twisters to Sharpen Your Kids’ Language Skills



Tongue twisters are a great way to spend quality time with your kids as you also help them sharpen their speaking and pronunciation skills. Through tongue twisters, you can know which sounds are difficult for your children to pronounce.

Besides being mentally enriching, tongue twisters are also known to stretch the muscles involved in speech. So, if you’re looking for a creative way to exercise your kids’ mouths, you should probably look in the direction of tongue twisters.

But tongue twisters aren’t only meant for kids. Adults can also share them to while away a boring day.

In fact, people working in industries of serious communication, from journalists and actors to politicians and public relations experts, are known to practice speaking using tongue twisters. Natalie Portman, for instance, dedicated a whole section in her acting MasterClass to learning tongue-twisters. She reportedly repeats these tongue twisters to hone her speech before going on set.

Best Tongue Twisters

If you’re looking for the perfect tongue twisters to put your kids’ tongues to the test as you also polish their speaking skills, you’re in luck. We’ve put together a collection of 50 best tongue twisters suitable for all age groups.

1. “Surely Sylvia swims!” shrieked Sammy surprised. “Someone should show Sylvia some strokes so she shall not sink.”

2. A big black bug bit a big black dog on his big black nose.

3. A gazillion gigantic grapes gushed gradually giving gophers gooey guts.

4. A skunk sat on a stump and thunk the stump stunk, but the stump thunk the skunk stunk.

5. A tree toad loved a she-toad who lived up in a tree.

He was a three-toed tree toad but a two-toed toad was she.

The three-toed tree toad tried to win the two-toed she-toad’s heart,

For the three-toed tree toad loved the ground that the two-toed tree toad trod.

But the three-toed tree toad tried in vain.

He couldn’t please her whim.

From her tree toad bower, with her two-toed power,

The she-toad vetoed him.

6. Any noise annoys an oyster, but a noisy noise annoys an oyster more.

7. Betty Botter bought some butter. But she said the butter’s bitter. “If I put it in my batter, it will make my batter bitter.” But a bit of better butter will make my batter better.

8. Birdie birdie in the sky,

Laid a turdie in my eye,

If cows could fly,

I’d have a cow pie in my eye.

9. Bobby Bippy bought a bat,

Bobby Bippy bought a ball,

With his bat, Bob banged the ball,

Banged it bump against the wall,

But so boldly Bobby banged it that he burst his rubber ball,

“Boo!” cried Bobby,”Bad luck ball. Bad luck Bobby, bad luck ball.”

Now to drown his many troubles, Bobby Bippy’s blowing bubbles.

10. Brisk brave brigadiers brandished broad bright blades, blunderbusses, and bludgeons—balancing them badly.

11. Can you can a can as a canner can can a can?

12. Chester cheetah chews a chunk of cheap cheddar cheese. If the chunk of cheese chunked Chester cheetah, what would Chester cheetah chew and chunk on?

13. Five frantic frogs fled from fifty fierce fishes.

14. Four furious friends fought for the phone.

15. Fred fed Ted bread and Ted fed Fred bread.

16. How can a clam cram in a clean cream can?

17. How many berries could a bare berry carry if a bare berry could carry berries?

Well they can’t carry berries (which could make you very wary) but a bare berry carried is more scary!

18. How many cans can a cannibal nibble if a cannibal can nibble cans?

As many cans as a cannibal can nibble if a cannibal can nibble cans.

19. How much ground would a groundhog hog if a groundhog could hog ground?’

A groundhog would hog all the ground he could hog if a groundhog could hog ground.

20. How much wood could Chuck Woods’ woodchuck chuck if Chuck Woods’ woodchuck could and would chuck wood?

Alternative Question: If Chuck Woods’ woodchuck could and would chuck wood, how much wood could and would Chuck Woods’ woodchuck chuck?

Answer: Chuck Woods’ woodchuck would chuck, he would, as much as he could, and chuck as much wood as any woodchuck would, if a woodchuck could and would chuck wood.

21. I eat eel while you peel eel.

22. I saw a saw that could out saw any saw I ever saw saw. If you happen to see a saw that can out saw the saw I saw, I’d like to see the saw you saw saw.

23. I thought a thought. But the thought I thought wasn’t the thought I thought I thought. If the thought I thought I thought had been the thought I thought, I wouldn’t have thought I thought.

24. If practice makes perfect and perfect needs practice, I’m perfectly practiced and practically perfect.

25. If two witches were watching two watches: which witch would watch which watch?

26. If you must cross a course cross cow across a crowded cow crossing, cross the cross coarse cow across the crowded cow crossing carefully.

27. If you notice this notice, you will notice that this notice is not worth noticing.

28. I’m not the fig plucker nor the fig plucker’s son, but I’ll pluck figs till the fig plucker comes.

29. It’s not the cough that carries you off, it’s the coffin they carry you off in!

30. Luke Luck likes lakes,

Luke’s duck likes lakes,

Luke Luck licks lakes,

Luke’s duck licks lakes,

Duck takes licks in lakes Luke Luck likes,

Luke Luck takes licks in lakes duck likes.

31. Mary Mac’s mother’s making Mary Mac marry me,

My mother’s making me marry Mary Mac,

Will I always be so merry when Mary’s taking care of me?

Will I always be so merry when I marry Mary Mac?

32. Mo mi mo me send me a toe,

Me me mo mi get me a mole,

Mo mi mo me send me a toe,

Fe me mo mi get me a mole,

Mister kister feet so sweet,

Mister kister where will I eat!?

33. Ned Nott was shot and Sam Shott was not.

So, it is better to be Shott than Nott.

Some say Nott was not shot.

But Shott says he shot Nott.

Either the shot Shott shot at Nott was not shot, or Nott was shot.

If the shot Shott shot shot Nott, Nott was shot.

But if the shot Shott shot shot Shott, then Shott was shot, not Nott.

However, the shot Shott shot shot not Shott, but Nott.

34. Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers.

A peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked.

If Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers, where’s the peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked?

35. Picky people pick Peter Pan Peanut-Butter, ’tis the peanut-butter picky people pick.

36. Roofs of mushrooms rarely mush too much.

37. Seven slick slimey snakes slowly sliding southward.

38. She sells seashells by the seashore.

39. She shall see sunshine soon.

40. Singing Sammy sung songs on sinking sand.

41. Six slippery snails, slid slowly seaward.

42. Susie works in a shoeshine shop. Where she shines she sits, and where she sits she shines.

43. The big black bug bit the big black bear, but the big black bear bit the big black bug back!

44. The thirty-three thieves thought that they thrilled the throne throughout Thursday.

45. Through three cheese trees three free fleas flew.

While these fleas flew, freezy breeze blew.

Freezy breeze made these three trees freeze.

Freezy trees made these trees’ cheese freeze.

That’s what made these three free fleas sneeze.

46. To sit in solemn silence in a dull, dark dock,

In a pestilential prison, with a life-long lock,

Awaiting the sensation of a short, sharp shock,

From a cheap and chippy chopper on a big black block!

To sit in solemn silence in a dull, dark dock,

In a pestilential prison, with a life-long lock,

Awaiting the sensation of a short, sharp shock,

From a cheap and chippy chopper on a big black block!

A dull, dark dock, a life-long lock,

A short, sharp shock, a big black block!

To sit in solemn silence in a pestilential prison,

And awaiting the sensation.

47. When a doctor doctors a doctor, does the doctor doing the doctoring doctor as the doctor being doctored wants to be doctored or does the doctor doing the doctoring doctor as he wants to doctor?

48. Whether the weather is warm, whether the weather is hot, we have to put up with the weather,

whether we like it or not.

49. Which kitten ate chicken in the kitchen?

50. Whoever slit the sheets is a good sheet slitter.

Final Word

When choosing the best tongue twisters to share with your kids or older friends, it’s important to consider aspects like difficulty level and audience appropriateness.

So, even as you seek out the most challenging tongue twisters, ensure they’re still possible to pull. Most importantly, go for tongue twisters suitable for the age group you’re sharing them with.