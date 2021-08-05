50-Kilometer Racewalking is Striding Off the Olympic Stage

TOKYO – Only the purest of purists revel in the 50-kilometer walk.

All those swinging arms and swinging hips for over three hours.

Did you think the marathon was 26.2 miles long in over two hours?

50 kilometer walking world record holder Yohann Diniz from France ran, uh, covered about 31 miles in three hours 32 minutes and 33 seconds in 2011. The most common 20 kilometer walk is a sprint by comparison .

So for the few brave running aficionados, Friday morning’s 50-kilometer race local time will be bittersweet.

This will be the final version of the Olympic Games race. Yes, the 50 kilometer event is walking towards sunset and will not return for the Paris Games in 2024.