50-Kilometer Racewalking is Striding Off the Olympic Stage
TOKYO – Only the purest of purists revel in the 50-kilometer walk.
All those swinging arms and swinging hips for over three hours.
Did you think the marathon was 26.2 miles long in over two hours?
50 kilometer walking world record holder Yohann Diniz from France ran, uh, covered about 31 miles in three hours 32 minutes and 33 seconds in 2011. The most common 20 kilometer walk is a sprint by comparison .
So for the few brave running aficionados, Friday morning’s 50-kilometer race local time will be bittersweet.
This will be the final version of the Olympic Games race. Yes, the 50 kilometer event is walking towards sunset and will not return for the Paris Games in 2024.
The Olympic committee decided that the race did not meet the organization’s stated mission on gender equality. It is the only event on the Olympic program that has no rough equivalent for women. Rather than adding a women’s race, the IOC will introduce an unspecified mixed team walk event.
This upset Elliott Denman. Denman, a sports reporter who was a runner for the US team at the 1956 Melbourne Games, said in an email he was angered by the removal of “the longest and most difficult of all. trials “.
The race, which was introduced in 1932 at the Los Angeles Games and has held every summer Olympics since then except the Montreal Games in 1976, is apparently too slow and tedious for young sports fans. . On TV, walkers also seem to jog, which does not help the sport.
“Unless the situation takes a drastic turn somewhere on the road, and don’t be hopeful about it – champion Sapporo 50K will be the 20th and final in an incredible streak,” Denman wrote. The walkers, he added, “loved every step of their long journeys” and “now, for all of the effort, they are told to ‘go for a hike’.
The race, like the men’s and women’s marathons, has been moved from Tokyo to Sapporo on the northern island of Hokkaido because it is cooler there. It will start at 5.30am local time, just after sunrise, with a final medal ceremony to follow.
#50Kilometer #Racewalking #Striding #Olympic #Stage
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.