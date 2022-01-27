50 percent reduction in the number of patients under treatment for corona

According to the report released by the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday, 7,498 new cases of corona infection were reported and 29 patients died on the previous day. At the same time, the rate of infection during this period was 10.59 percent. According to the report, the number of patients under treatment for Kovid-19 in Delhi has come down to half in just 12 days after reaching 94,160 on January 13.

Significantly, during the second wave of Kovid, it took 21 days for the number of patients under treatment to halve. So far 603 patients have died due to Kovid in the national capital in January. While officials say that in most cases of death, corona infection is not the primary cause. Significantly, in the third wave of Kovid, the number of patients under treatment had increased to 94,160 on 13 January. Which reduced to 42,010 on Tuesday (January 25).

727 new patients found in Gautam Budh Nagar

Noida: 727 new corona patients have been found in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Wednesday. With this, the total number of corona infected in the district has increased to 92,547. These include 5,201 active patients. At the same time, 1,323 patients have become healthy. With this, the number of patients recovering from corona has increased to 86,862. On Wednesday, 5,454 infected people were investigated. During this, 699 people were found infected in RT-PCR and 28 people in antigen test.

So far, a total of 18 lakh 87 thousand 743 investigations have been done in the district. The infection rate on Tuesday stood at 13 percent. While the recovery rate of patients was more than 98 percent. 150 infected are being treated in government and private covid hospitals in the district and 5050 patients are in home isolation.