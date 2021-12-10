50-year-old man lynched by mob in Araria for allegedly stealing cattle

A 50-year-old man was lynched to death by a mob for allegedly stealing cattle in Bihar’s Araria district. The police gave this information on Friday. This incident is from Bhawanipur village of Phulkaha police station area, which comes under Forbesganj sub-division and borders Nepal.

Police said the stolen cattle are often sold to nearby slaughterhouses. According to the police, a villager raised an alarm when he saw some people stealing the buffalo and bull of Sanichar Bariyat, a resident of the village. Phulkaha police station in-charge Nagina Kumar said, “As the villagers started chasing them, one of the cattle thieves allegedly opened fire in the air to scare them.”

Phulkaha police station in-charge further said, “However, except one, all others managed to escape taking advantage of the fog. After this the villagers caught Mohammad Siddiqui and beat him badly with sticks. Nagina Kumar said, “A crowd of about 100 people had gathered at the spot. We are questioning the people of the village to identify the attackers. An FIR has been registered against unknown people in this case.”

Later Siddiqui was identified as a resident of Supaul. Police said that the postmortem of the dead body has been done, but no arrest has been made in this case so far. Some villagers told the police that the thieves had already stolen some cattle and kept them in the Sursar dam near the village.

Forbesganj sub-divisional officer SK Albela said, “They were allegedly trying to steal more cattle and were caught in the meantime. We keep getting complaints of cattle theft from this area but the case of mob lynching is new.”

Earlier, in December 2019, a 53-year-old man was lynched by a mob on suspicion of cattle theft in Simarbani village of Araria district. The incident came to light when the video of the man beating up went viral on social media.