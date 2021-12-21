50 years of 1971 India-Pakistan war- “Bhuj” actor Ajay Devgan said this! On the day of completion of 50 years of 1971 India-Pakistan war, “Bhuj” actor Ajay Devgan said this!

Get ready this December, fill your veins with patriotism, salute this story of female courage again. Yes, the year 1971 is completing 50 years of Indo-Pakistan war and the film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ will be shown on Star Gold on 26th December, at 8 pm. The film will be a tribute to the 300 brave women forces of a village in Bhuj who put their lives on the line to create a runway which was impossible in just three days.

Saluting this spirit of women power, Ajay says, “Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is being shown on Star Gold on 26th December, at 8 pm, salutes the amazing and incredible courage of 300 women In the middle of the war, leaving her children at home, she started fixing the airfield.These women put the safety of the country above their own lives and that of their family members.

And that’s what makes him a real hero. It has been in my heart since I heard this story.” Ajay, who has done patriotic characters, says that “I am very fortunate that I got a chance to live the character of patriotism from the very beginning of my career.

I am thankful that I got a chance to play a patriot like Bhagat Singh on behalf of Shri Raj Santoshi. I entered my 100th film with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and now I am proud to play the story of Wing Commander Vinay Karnik in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

By playing the character of brave warriors like Tanaji and heroic sons like Vijay Karnik, Ajay says that in future also we will continue to live and immortalize the stories of many such brave soldiers and mighty warriors on the film screen.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 17:16 [IST]