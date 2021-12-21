Entertainment

50 years of 1971 India-Pakistan war- “Bhuj” actor Ajay Devgan said this! On the day of completion of 50 years of 1971 India-Pakistan war, “Bhuj” actor Ajay Devgan said this!

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
50 years of 1971 India-Pakistan war- “Bhuj” actor Ajay Devgan said this! On the day of completion of 50 years of 1971 India-Pakistan war, “Bhuj” actor Ajay Devgan said this!
Written by admin
50 years of 1971 India-Pakistan war- “Bhuj” actor Ajay Devgan said this! On the day of completion of 50 years of 1971 India-Pakistan war, “Bhuj” actor Ajay Devgan said this!

50 years of 1971 India-Pakistan war- “Bhuj” actor Ajay Devgan said this! On the day of completion of 50 years of 1971 India-Pakistan war, “Bhuj” actor Ajay Devgan said this!

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

By Filmibeat Desk

,

Get ready this December, fill your veins with patriotism, salute this story of female courage again. Yes, the year 1971 is completing 50 years of Indo-Pakistan war and the film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ will be shown on Star Gold on 26th December, at 8 pm. The film will be a tribute to the 300 brave women forces of a village in Bhuj who put their lives on the line to create a runway which was impossible in just three days.

Mithun Chakraborty did a great job in 'The Kashmir Files' in the role of 'Retired Divisional Commissioner'!Mithun Chakraborty did a great job in ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the role of ‘Retired Divisional Commissioner’!

Saluting this spirit of women power, Ajay says, “Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is being shown on Star Gold on 26th December, at 8 pm, salutes the amazing and incredible courage of 300 women In the middle of the war, leaving her children at home, she started fixing the airfield.These women put the safety of the country above their own lives and that of their family members.

ajay devgn, ajay devgn

And that’s what makes him a real hero. It has been in my heart since I heard this story.” Ajay, who has done patriotic characters, says that “I am very fortunate that I got a chance to live the character of patriotism from the very beginning of my career.

READ Also  Bigg Boss 15 Confirmed Confirmed: Bigg Boss 15: 'Bigg Boss 15' Now Confirmed, Take a Glimpse of All Four in the Promo Video

I am thankful that I got a chance to play a patriot like Bhagat Singh on behalf of Shri Raj Santoshi. I entered my 100th film with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and now I am proud to play the story of Wing Commander Vinay Karnik in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

By playing the character of brave warriors like Tanaji and heroic sons like Vijay Karnik, Ajay says that in future also we will continue to live and immortalize the stories of many such brave soldiers and mighty warriors on the film screen.

  • nysa devgn 1639974629

    Ajay Devgan was seen partying with friends – Kajol’s daughter Nysa, glamorous style, see photos here

  • ajay devgn boman irani 1639801150

    Ajay Devgan wraps up the shooting of the film ‘Runway 34’, announced with a funny video, came with the whole team

  • ajay devgn boney kapoor 1639642057

    Boney Kapoor shares Ajay Devgan’s picture from the sets of ‘Maidan’, says ‘Amazing Actor’

  • singham3 ajay 1639544861

    Ajay Devgan started preparing for ‘Singham 3’, shared the picture a big hint, fans went crazy

  • 01maidaan 1639470162

    Shooting of Ajay Devgan’s sports-drama ‘Maidan’ to be completed before Christmas, to be released in 2022

  • juniorntrrrrtrailer 1639031975

    RRR Trailer: Jr NTR-Ramcharan’s strong action, Alia-Ajay Devgan storm in every scene

  • cvr 1639031453

    From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar, these Bollywood stars pay tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat!

  • runway 34 first look 1638175927

    Ajay Devgn’s 2022 Eid release film ‘Runway 34’, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul’s first look posters also out

  • 1 1637990905

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to make Ajay Devgan as Tansen? Ranveer Singh’s big disclosure from Baiju Bawra!

  • untitled5 1637934925

    ‘Janani’ released from RRR, see interesting glimpses of Ajay Devgan, Ram Charan and Jr NTR

  • ajay devgn3 1637812263

    Ajay Devgan is ready for blockbuster year, 5 films releasing back to back in 7 months

  • milan luthria3 1637656377

    EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: “Ahan is very disciplined and sensitive, he will go a long way in Bollywood” – Milan Luthria

english summary

50 years of 1971 India-Pakistan war- “Bhuj” actor Ajay Devgan said this! Read the statement which is goes viral now.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 17:16 [IST]

#years #IndiaPakistan #war #Bhuj #actor #Ajay #Devgan #day #completion #years #IndiaPakistan #war #Bhuj #actor #Ajay #Devgan

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment