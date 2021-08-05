50 Years of Taking Photography Seriously

LONDON – In 1968, Sue Davies was working as a secretary at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in the British capital when a colleague fell ill, and she found herself finishing a photo exhibition they were working on.

The exhibition, organized the following year and focusing on images of women, was a success. Visitors lined up to enter and Davies asked the founders of the institute if they would consider showing more photographs. The response, she said, was not what she wanted: They had only ordered the last show, they told her, because they were offered the photos for free.

This made Davies lose his temper, she later told the British Journal of Photography. So she made a decision: if museums didn’t want a photograph in their spaces, she would create her own.