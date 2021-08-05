5,042 new cases of corona virus in Tokyo host of Olympic Games the largest number of cases in a day

The capital of Japan, which is hosting the Olympic Games, recorded 5,042 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the biggest daily figure for the city during the pandemic. After these new cases, the total number of people infected with the corona virus in Tokyo reached 2,36,138. Ahead of the start of the Olympics in Tokyo, the state of emergency has been in force since July 12.

About 14,000 new cases of Kovid-19 infection were reported in Japan on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected people to 970,000. A state of emergency has been in place in Tokyo and four other surrounding areas since mid-July. Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, however, has denied that the coronavirus infection has increased due to the Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, referring to Tokyo’s new record of more than 5,000 cases for the first time, told reporters, “We need to deal with the situation because the situation we have now is getting dire. Infections are increasing at a rate we have never experienced before.”

Suga, who has been criticized for insisting on hosting the Olympics despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country, says there is no evidence of a spike in cases from the Games between July 23 and August 8. He urged the people to strictly follow the emergency instructions and stay at home despite the summer vacation.

Meanwhile, the outbreak of the delta form of the corona virus in China seems to be increasing, due to which the leaders have to re-adopt the strategy of shutting down the cities.

Restrictions are being reimposed in the US, Australia and elsewhere in the world as cases of the highly contagious delta form of the coronavirus increase. President Xi Jinping’s government is battling the most severe outbreak of the virus ever since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan last year. The ruling Communist Party is re-adopting the strategy of ‘bandh’ in China. Movement has been suspended in the city with a population of 1.5 million, flights have been canceled and large-scale investigations have been ordered in some areas.

