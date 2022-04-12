$50K lottery ticket sold in Albany





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York Lottery third prize-winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Hannaford market on Central Avenue in Albany. The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.

Woman wins $10M lottery jackpot after accidentally pushing wrong button



The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on April 11 were: 5-7-24-31-34 and the Powerball was 4. The winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. The jackpot for the drawing to be held on April 13 is an estimated $302 million.