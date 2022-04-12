World

$50K lottery ticket sold in Albany

22 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
K lottery ticket sold in Albany
Written by admin
K lottery ticket sold in Albany

$50K lottery ticket sold in Albany

powerball new york 39085901 ver1.0

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York Lottery third prize-winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Hannaford market on Central Avenue in Albany. The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. 

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on April 11 were: 5-7-24-31-34 and the Powerball was 4. The winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. The jackpot for the drawing to be held on April 13 is an estimated $302 million.

#50K #lottery #ticket #sold #Albany

READ Also  New York City pedestrian killed in accident involving NYPD van, police say

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment