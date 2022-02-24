50MP Triple Rear Camera, 33W Fast Charging, Read Full Details Before Buying This Budget Smartphone

33W charging support is being provided in Realme Narzo 50 with 50MP camera. Also, this phone offers 180Hz refresh rate. Its price is less than Rs 16,000.

Smartphone maker Realme has launched a new phone in its Narzo segment. Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i phones have been offered in Realme Narzo. These phones give you a good gaming experience. You can buy any of its two storage options. The Realme Narzo 50 is one of the limited budget smartphones that comes with a 120Hz display priced around Rs 16,000. Along with virtual RAM support, 33W charging support is also being provided in this phone.

Realme Narzo 50 Specifications

The Realme Narzo 50 sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ 120Hz display with 180Hz touch sampling rate and 90.8 percent screen-to-body rate. The screen offers six-level refresh rates of 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz. Under the hood, we find MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone also packs a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging.

phone design

Talking about the design of this phone, the back panel also includes a triple rear camera setup which adopts the same finish. The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel snapper cameras. It comes with modes like Portrait Mode, HDR, Ultra Macro, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filters, Chroma Boost and Slow Motion. While a 16-megapixel camera is available at the front, the Realme Narzo 50 also packs a dual-SIM card slot and a microSD card for selfies.

connectivity

Connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 50 include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone out of the box runs on Realme UI with Android 11.

cost

Realme Narzo 50 price in India is Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB + 128GB option. It can be purchased from Realme India website and Amazon from March 3.