51 new cases of corona in the capital, infection rate also increased; 64826 people were investigated on Saturday

Amidst the knock of Omicron virus, where another Delhiites are being careless. On the other hand, an increase in corona infection cases is also being seen. On Saturday, 51 new cases of corona infection have been reported in Delhi. However, it is a matter of relief that no one has died due to this disease in these 24 hours. On Saturday, the rate of corona infection in Delhi was recorded at 0.08 percent.

At present, there are a total of 322 active cases inside Delhi. According to the report of the Delhi government, 61 patients have recovered and gone back to their homes during this period. On Saturday, 64,826 corona infections have been investigated inside Delhi. At present, 150 patients affected by the infection are being treated in hospitals in Delhi and there are 121 such patients who are undergoing treatment in isolation at home. 55,421 RTPCR and 9,405 antigen tests have been done within 24 hours.

According to the report, 10,4328 people have been vaccinated against infection on Saturday. Of these people, 39,352 people have got this vaccine for the first time and 64,976 people for the second time. So far, 14,41,295 patients have come under the grip of this disease in Delhi while 14,15,875 people have been cured of this disease. The total infection rate so far has been recorded at 4.62 percent. A total of 25,098 patients have died of this disease so far. The overall death rate so far has been 1.74 percent. At present, 88 prohibited areas have been created to prevent infection in Delhi from being decided in other areas. Where the rules of corona infection are being strictly followed.

20 special counters opened at the airport for corona investigation

Delhi airport officials said on Saturday that 20 special counters have been opened for international passengers booking for the COVID-19 test, to avoid long lines and waits. Actually, in view of Corona’s polymorphic Omicron, travelers coming from abroad are being screened and closely monitored.

According to the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry earlier this week, all travelers coming from ‘at risk’ countries in terms of infection will have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test. Significantly, the new polymorph of corona is considered to be very contagious and deadly.

Regarding Omicron, the police department gave instructions to the personnel to be prepared

Amidst growing concern over Corona’s new form ‘Omicron’, Delhi Police has instructed jawans and their families to take both doses of the vaccine. Special Commissioner of Police (Welfare) Shalini Singh has also been asked to ensure availability of oxygen cylinders and life saving medicines in the instructions. Along with this, the Kovid-19 Health Monitoring Cell was also asked to be revived. Asked the police officers to start the helpline at the earliest.

