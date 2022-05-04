51-year-old woman fatally shot in head at house in Ozone Park, Queens



OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) — Police are questioning a man after a woman was shot in the head and killed at a house in Queens Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a 51-year-old woman was shot once in the head at a home located on 109th Avenue in Ozone Park around 2:30 p.m.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe the victim lived at the house where she was shot.

Officials said the male suspect fled in a black Chevy Traverse going southbound on 109th Avenue.

About an hour after the shooting, detectives picked up a man for questioning, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Investigators found what appears to be the murder weapon.

A neighbor said he was “shocked” by the shooting and never imagined that something like this could happen on his block.

“This is unbelievable,” Alam Shofi said. “It’s so quiet and so nice. Everyone knows each other. I’ve been here almost 6 years. Never, nothing happened.”

He said he picked up his daughter around 2:30 p.m. and that’s when he saw all the police cars.

The corner house was sold a few years ago and neighbors say they’ve noticed lots of people coming and going.

Now no one is allowed to enter and the scene is surrounded by crime tape.

