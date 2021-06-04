5446 Male & 508 Female Candidates Shortlisted for Paper-2 (Download PDF)

5446 Male & 508 Female Candidates Shortlisted for Paper-2 (Obtain PDF)





SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/ASI CISF 2019-20 PET/PST End result Evaluation: SSC has declared the results of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) & Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) 2019-20 Bodily Endurance Check (PET) & Bodily Normal Check (PST) held by CAPFs. The results of Paper-I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019 was declared by the Fee on 14.02.2020, whereby 45923 candidates (4035 feminine, 41888 male) had been declared certified underneath varied lists.

SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/ASI CISF 2019-20 PET & PST End result Evaluation

Bodily Endurance Check (PET)/ Bodily Normal Check (PST) of 45923 candidates had been performed by Nodal Central Armed Police Pressure and the result of this train is as follows:

SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20: Candidates Certified for Paper-2

The candidates who certified within the PET/ PST are actually eligible for showing in Paper-2 of the aforesaid examination.

Variety of candidates certified for the Paper-2 are as follows:

Female Candidates Certified for Paper-2 of SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20 examination Class Variety of Candidates Obtainable Normal 123 SC 70 ST 70 EWS 75 OBC 143 OBC (for Delhi solely) 27 Complete 508 Is Sub-Inspector job appropriate for Females? Male Candidates Certified for Paper-2 of SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20 examination Class Variety of Candidates Obtainable Normal 1446 SC 668 ST 531 EWS 713 OBC 1771 OBC (for Delhi solely) 317 Complete 5446 Ex-Servicemen (ESM) 1143

Bodily Endurance Check is not going to carry any marks however is of qualifying/ elimination nature solely. Ex-Servicemen who’ve utilized for the posts weren’t required to bear Bodily Endurance Check. Nonetheless, all Ex-Servicemen are required to move the written take a look at (Paper-2) and fulfill the bodily requirements prescribed for direct recruits for recruitment of Sub Inspector/ Assistant Sub-Inspector, because the case could also be. They need to additionally move the medical requirements prescribed for direct recruits.

SSC CPO SI & ASI 2019-20 Paper-2: Examination Date & Admit Card

Certified candidates shall be known as for showing in Paper-II of the aforesaid Examination in the end. Candidates are suggested to observe the web site(s) of the Fee and Regional Workplaces of the Fee concerning date of Examination (Paper-II) and situation of Admission Certificates thereof.

The ultimate choice shall be primarily based on the candidate’s efficiency in all of the 4 phases of SSC CPO Examination, i.e., Paper-I, Bodily Normal Check (PST)/ Bodily Endurance Check (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).