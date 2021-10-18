56 crores annual income, yet football coach forced to live in rented one bedroom flat; Know the reason

Marcelo Belsa, manager of Argentina’s football team, has an annual income of 60 million pounds (about 58 crores). Despite this, they are forced to live in the old forest bedroom. Don’t be surprised, it’s true. However, after knowing the reason behind it, you will not miss praising them. Actually, the love of football of 64-year-old Marcelo is well known. He is also the coach of Leeds United Football Club, England.

In order to give maximum time to the team’s players during the championship, Marcelo decided to stay near the club’s Thorpe Arch training ground. The club had previously accommodated him at the five-star Ruding Park Hotel & Spa, but Marcelo was having trouble communicating with his players from there. In such a situation, he decided to live in a small old flat near the club.

Marcelo sits down at the local coffee shop and devises a strategy for his team to win. According to the news, Marcelo often hangs a bag on his back during his work. Inside it they keep all their notes. One of the reasons behind this is that they feel that whenever they have an idea, they will write it down immediately.

Marcelo did not want to extend his contract with Leeds United. For this, he had informed the club officials in the last season itself. However, he changed his decision after a meeting with the club’s office bearers in Buenos Aires. His style of coaching is also quite unique.

He had made it clear to the club that his players would be provided with beds for rest during the training sessions. Apart from this, there should also be a pool table and a play station in the same area. Marcelo believes that this will help in reducing the tension in the minds of the players about the match. He also added a swimming pool to his list. Despite all these demands, Marcelo agreed to rejoin Leeds United Football Club.

