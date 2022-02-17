56-year-old man stabbed in face across from Whole Foods in Chelsea, Manhattan; 2 suspects on the run



CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) — The search is on for two suspects after a man was stabbed in the face across the street from a Whole Foods in Manhattan on Wednesday.

According to police, a 56-year-old man was stabbed in the face with an unknown object on West 24th Street near Seventh Avenue in Chelsea just after 6 p.m.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police are searching for two male suspects who ran from the scene.

No arrests have been made and so far, there’s no motive for the attack.

The investigation is ongoing.

