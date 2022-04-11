56-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death Bronx – Gadget Clock





Police say a man is dead after he was stabbed in front of a home on College Avenue in the Bronx on Sunday, April 10.

Investigators say it was around 2:30 p.m. when they found the victim with stab wounds to both legs. The man was later identified as Antonio Iglesias.

Iglesias was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.