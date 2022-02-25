World

57-year-old Woman Attacked with Hammer in Subway – Gadget Clock

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
57-year-old Woman Attacked with Hammer in Subway – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
57-year-old Woman Attacked with Hammer in Subway – Gadget Clock

57-year-old Woman Attacked with Hammer in Subway – Gadget Clock

57-year-old Woman Attacked with Hammer in Subway – Gadget Clock

On Thursday night, a 57-year-old woman was attacked and robbed by a person wielding a hammer at the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City.

As the woman entered the station around 11 p.m., an unknown individual came up to her from behind and then hit her in the head with a hammer multiple times. The individual then took the woman’s purse and fled the scene.

Officers found the woman lying on the ground with trauma to her head. EMS brought the victim to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center where she was deemed stable.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

#57yearold #Woman #Attacked #Hammer #Subway #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  5 things to know this Monday, February 14

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment