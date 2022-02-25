57-year-old Woman Attacked with Hammer in Subway – Gadget Clock





On Thursday night, a 57-year-old woman was attacked and robbed by a person wielding a hammer at the Queens Plaza subway station in Long Island City.

As the woman entered the station around 11 p.m., an unknown individual came up to her from behind and then hit her in the head with a hammer multiple times. The individual then took the woman’s purse and fled the scene.

Officers found the woman lying on the ground with trauma to her head. EMS brought the victim to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center where she was deemed stable.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.