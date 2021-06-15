59 Vacancies Notified, Apply @nmdc.co.in





NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 59 vacancies of apprenticeship. Examine utility course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.

NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: NMDC Restricted has launched a notification for recruitment to the submit of apprentice in varied trades. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts on or earlier than 15 June 2021.

Essential Dates:

Final date for submission of utility: 15 June 2021

NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Graduate Apprentice – 16 Posts

Technician Apprentice – 13 Posts

Programming and Programs Administration Assistant (PASAA) – 30 Posts

NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice – 4 years diploma in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical & Electronics and Mining Engineering.

Technician Apprentice – Three years Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Digital & Tele commutation, Mining, Fashionable Workplace Apply Administration and Laptop Science & Utility.

Programming and Programs Administration Assistant (PASAA) – Nationwide Commerce Certificates issued by Nationwide Council for Vocational Coaching in Laptop Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA).

NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Wage

Graduate Apprentice – Rs. 20,000/-

Technician Apprentice – Rs. 16,000/-

Commerce Apprentice – Rs. 10,000/-

Obtain NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

Methods to apply for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021

candidates could ship their utility within the prescribed format together with the paperwork to email- [email protected] on or earlier than 15 Jun 2021.

