59 Vacancies Notified, Apply @nmdc.co.in
NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 59 vacancies of apprenticeship. Examine utility course of, age restrict, qualification, expertise, choice standards and different particulars right here.
NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: NMDC Restricted has launched a notification for recruitment to the submit of apprentice in varied trades. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts on or earlier than 15 June 2021.
Essential Dates:
- Final date for submission of utility: 15 June 2021
NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars
- Graduate Apprentice – 16 Posts
- Technician Apprentice – 13 Posts
- Programming and Programs Administration Assistant (PASAA) – 30 Posts
NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Instructional Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentice – 4 years diploma in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical & Electronics and Mining Engineering.
- Technician Apprentice – Three years Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Digital & Tele commutation, Mining, Fashionable Workplace Apply Administration and Laptop Science & Utility.
- Programming and Programs Administration Assistant (PASAA) – Nationwide Commerce Certificates issued by Nationwide Council for Vocational Coaching in Laptop Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA).
NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Wage
- Graduate Apprentice – Rs. 20,000/-
- Technician Apprentice – Rs. 16,000/-
- Commerce Apprentice – Rs. 10,000/-
Obtain NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here
Official Web site
Methods to apply for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021
candidates could ship their utility within the prescribed format together with the paperwork to email- [email protected] on or earlier than 15 Jun 2021.
Newest Authorities Jobs:
APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 179 Vacancies, Apply On-line from 18 Might @apssb.nic.in
Sainik Faculty Instructor Recruitment 2021: Purposes invited for TGT, PGT, Woman PTI & Different Posts in Kazhakootam
JSSHS Senior Resident Recruitment 2021: Stroll-In 79 Vacancies for COVID-19 Wards
APCOB Recruitment 2021 for College Posts, Obtain AP Cooperative Financial institution Recruitment Notification @apcob.org
Central Railway Recruitment 2021 for GDMO and Different Posts, Wage from 75,000 to 95,000 Per Month
FAQ
Methods to apply for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021?
candidates canmay ship their utility within the prescribed format together with the paperwork to email- [email protected] on or earlier than 15 Jun 2021.
What’s the qualification required for a Programming and Programs Administration Assistant (PASAA) in NMDC?
Nationwide Commerce Certificates issued by Nationwide Council for Vocational Coaching in Laptop Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA).
What’s the qualification required for Technician Apprentice in NMDC?
Three years Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Tele commutation, Mining, Fashionable Workplace Apply Administration and Laptop Science & Utility.
What’s the qualification required for Graduate Apprentice in NMDC?
4 years diploma in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical & Electronics and Mining Engineering.
What’s the final date for NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021?
Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts on or earlier than 15 June 2021.
What number of vacancies can be recruited by way of NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021?
59
#Vacancies #Notified #Apply #nmdccoin
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.