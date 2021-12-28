5G network in the new year First here-here facility will be available know which companies provide service

Telecom Indigenous Private Company 5G Trial (Testbed) project has reached the final stage and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2021. Telecom operators, including Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea, have set up 5G trial sites in Gurugram, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Pune and Gandhinagar, an official said. Together, the companies are planning to launch 5G services first in these metros and big cities next year.

Benefits of FDI in Telecom At the same time, while giving information about the achievements of 2021, the Department of Telecom said that from Bharat Net to installation of mobile towers in Left Wing Extremism affected areas as well as the announcement of various reforms in September to relieve financial pressure in the telecom sector were important steps. Huh. In which an investment of Rs 1,55,353 crore has been made between 2014 and 2021 through FDI. Which was Rs 62,386 crore between 2002 and 2014.

He helped in testing 5G technology – The eight implementing agencies are IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Bombay, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Madras, IIT-Kanpur, Indian Institute of Ins (IISc) Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) and Center For Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWIT) who have been working for 36 months. In this, the project costing around Rs 224 crore is expected to be completed by December 31, 2021. This will pave the way for testing of 5G user equipment and network equipment in the country.

Airtel and TCS signed an agreement for 5G technology Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have partnered to build a 5G-based remote working technology using robotics. Both the companies are currently conducting trials at Airtel’s 5G lab in Manesar, Haryana. According to media reports, ‘Indian companies are considering adopting indigenously developed technology for 5G. Airtel and TCS have joined hands for remote robotic operations using 5G.

They have successfully tested in Airtel’s 5G lab.” Also, these solutions will enable remote robotic operations in risk-prone environments such as mining, oil and gas fields. Both the companies are interested in bringing these solutions to the industrial segment once 5G starts commercial operations. When contacted, TCS declined to comment, and an email sent to Bharti Airtel did not elicit any response. Airtel and TCS in June announced a strategic partnership to implement 5G network solutions in India. The Tata group has developed the O-RAN (Open Radio Access Network) based radio and core element, while Airtel will use this indigenous solution as part of the 5G rollout in India.