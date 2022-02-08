5G smartphones coming from Realme, Samsung and Poco for 20 thousand rupees, know how these features are

Even before the launch of 5G technology, the demand for 5G smartphones has increased among the youth. Keeping this in mind, cellphone companies like Realme, Redmi, Samsung and Poco are launching their 5G smartphones.

5G technology is going to be launched in the country soon. The government had told in the past that the infrastructure is completely ready for 5G technology. Whose testing will start soon. At the same time, cellphone companies like Realme, Redmi, Samsung and Poco have started launching their 5G smartphones. Here we are going to give you information about smartphones coming in the range of up to 20 thousand rupees. Which will include the features, battery power and price of the smartphone. Let’s know about them….

Realme 8 5G Smartphone – The starting price of Realme 8 5G is Rs 14,999, which offers 4GB RAM and + 128GB internal storage. Also, this phone comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, which costs Rs 16999. Reality 8 5G phone works on Android 11 based Reality UI 2.0. Also, this phone has a 6.5-inch FullHD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. Also the aspect ratio of the display is 20: 9. If we talk about battery power, then it has a 5000 mAh battery and 18 Watt quick charger.

Redmi Note 10T Smartphone – Redmi Note 10T smartphone has a 5000mAh battery, fast charger, 90hz refresh rate display and 48 megapixel primary camera. It has a 6.5-inch FullHD+ display, whose resolution is 2400×1080, it is a dot display. Its refresh rate is 90Hz. This device comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It has 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. If we talk about the price of Redmi note 10t, then it is Rs 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Smartphone – Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC processor and quad camera setup have been given in this smartphone. It has a Super AMOLED display and 5,000mAh battery. This smartphone runs on Android 11 operating system based One UI 3.1. It has a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC processor. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the same time, the price of this smartphone is Rs 20,999.

Poco M3 Pro Smartphone – The price of Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone is Rs 15,999. 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage is available in this price. Apart from this, the variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 16,999. Poco M3 Pro has a 6.5-inch FullHD+ LCD dot display. Its brightness is 1100 nits. Also, it has a refresh rate of 90hz, which comes with a dynamic switch. This smartphone works on Android 11 based MIUI 12. This smartphone comes with 5000 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging.