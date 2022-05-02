6 Actors up for the Hindi remakes/adaptation of popular international titles in 2022 | These six Indian actors are working in international remakes

Features oi-Neeti Sudha

Bollywood has always been inspired by world cinema. He has generally taken a sabbatical of picking up hits from the west and making them scene to scene. Here is a list of 6 actors who are going to star in official Hindi remakes of some super successful international titles.

1. Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha in the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks’ 1994 blockbuster, ‘Forrest Gump’ is officially getting a Hindi remake, with Aamir Khan playing the lead role in the film. With the announcement of this news, the internet took off and made all his fans super excited. The film also marks the reunion of the iconic 3 Idiots trio – Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.

2. Wamika Gabby in the remake of ‘Modern Love’

Young and talented actor, Vamika Gabbi, will star in The Anne Hathaway-starrer modern love series ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’. Backed by Amazon Prime Video, the project will be a romantic comedy anthology that brings together six unique and critically acclaimed directors of Hindi cinema. Vamika Gabbi will share screen space with Prateek Gandhi and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the show. Well, we can’t wait for this show.

3. Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the remake of ‘The Intern’

Deepika Padukone turned producer with ‘Chhapaak’ and soon announced another production venture with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit ‘The Intern’. The film is inspired by a relationship set in and around the workplace; A story that is very relevant to today’s social and cultural environment. Its original international star cast includes Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

4. Taapsee Pannu in ‘Julius Eyes’ remake, ‘Blur’

Taapsee Pannu will co-produce the Hindi remake of Spanish psychological thriller, Julius Eyes, titled ‘Blur’. The film co-stars Gulshan Devaiah and will also be Taapsee’s first co-production. The film tells the story of a woman who is slowly losing her sight while trying to investigate the deaths of her twin sisters. Well, the plot of this film and the fact that Taapsee will be in the lead roles have already enthralled us!

5. Tiger Shroff in Hindi remake of ‘Rambo’

What could be more exciting than watching Tiger Shroff step into the role of popular Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone for the remake of the classic action film Rambo? Tiger Shroff has given a whole new meaning to action with his agile stunts and charming physique and looks like he aims to scale even greater heights with this. We wish Tiger all the best.

6. Aditya Roy Kapur in the Hindi remake of ‘The Night Manager’

Aditya Roy Kapur is making his web series debut with the remake of British hit series ‘The Night Manager’. The original was a spy thriller and featured Tom Hiddleston as an undercover agent. He will play the lead role in the Hindi remake. This would definitely be an interesting watch! Let’s hope the makers reveal more details about this project soon.

english summary Here is a list of 6 actors who are going to be starring in the official Hindi remakes of some super successful international titles this year.

Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 13:04 [IST]