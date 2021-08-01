6 Bollywood Actors Who Saved Actresses From Wardrobe Malfunction

Mumbai. Most of the celebs in the glamor world prefer to wear western and modern clothes. It is also necessary to do this to maintain yourself in the glamor world. However, sometimes these clothes cause shame. Especially actresses. There have been many occasions when actors have saved the actress who was with them from being publicly embarrassed because of their clothes. Let us know on which occasions the actors saved the actresses from wardrobe malfunction-

Tiger Shroff- Disha Patani

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani walked the ramp during Lakme Fashion Week in 2017. Both the designs walked the ramp in Manish Malhotra’s dressage. First Tiger walked the ramp. After this Disha Patani came on the ramp. With his arrival, Tiger’s attention went towards him and he said something in Disha’s ear. Actually, reflective glass was installed on the ramp and Disha wore a short dress. Tiger told the same thing in Disha’s ear that after seeing the glass, step forward. After this Disha started walking on the ramp. Soon after, an assistant near the stage called Disha down. After descending the ramp, Disha climbed back onto the stage.

Shahid Kapoor- Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor along with his wife Mira Rajput had gone to attend Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party in the year 2017. During this, Shahid noticed something wrong in the dress that Mira was wearing. On this, Shahid asked Meera to fix the dress by taking her to the side and Meera immediately noticed this and saved herself from wardrobe malfunction.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

In the year 2017, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were present in a press conference related to IIFA Awards. Along with Pooja Bhatt was also present. During this, when Salman saw that Katrina’s dress was leaning down too much, the actor first explained Katrina with the gesture of an eye. Soon after, Salman gestured while holding the button of his shirt, Katrina immediately understood and corrected her dress.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kirti Sanon

Sushant Singh Rajput, Kirti Sanon came to interact with the media at the trailer launch of ‘Raabta’. When Kirti, wearing a short skirt, hesitated to sit on the high chairs on the stage, Sushant immediately understood. He immediately got up from his seat and appeared in front of the cameras in such a way that Kirti sat comfortably adjusting the skirt.

Ranbir Kapoor as Katrina Kaif

Like Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranbir Kapoor also saved actress Katrina Kaif from wardrobe malfunction. When it was the press conference of her film ‘Jagga Jasoos’, Katrina also wore a short skirt and when she started sitting on the chair, Ranbir stood in front of the cameras. When the actress sat down properly, then he moved.

Sidharth Malhotra as Parineeti Chopra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra once saved Parineeti Chopra from being embarrassed in public. Siddharth and Parineeti also reached Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s engagement party. During this, when the actress got down from her car, she was repeatedly handling her off-shoulder crop top. Sometimes pulling it and sometimes tying it, seeing this, Siddharth helped the actress and fixed the problem himself.