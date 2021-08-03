6 Bollywood Celebs Who Played Romantic Couple And Siblings On Screen

Mumbai. Fans start liking their favorite stars because of their characters in films. The co-stars with whom he is seen as a couple in movies, fans also start considering him as an idol. Although there are some famous couples of Bollywood movies, who were seen playing the role of brother and sister in later films. Even though it is only a role for the actors, but it is difficult for the fans to digest it. Let us know which romantic couples played the role of brother and sister in other movies-

Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor romanced Kareena Kapoor in the film ‘Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai’. Then both were seen as brothers and sisters in ‘Golmaal Returns’. However, ‘Golmaal Returns’ proved to be a more successful film.

Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai have done many romantic roles. The chemistry of both was also well liked. However, in the year 2000, he was seen in the role of brother and sister in the film ‘Josh’. In an interview, Shahrukh had also expressed regret that he had to become the brother of the most beautiful girl in the world.

Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla

Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla were seen as a romantic couple in the film ‘Khiladi’. Fans also liked this pair very much. Later both of them appeared in the role of brother and sister in the movie ‘Ek Rishta: The Bond of Love’.

Deepika Padukone and Arjun Rampal

Actress Deepika Padukone played the role of Arjun Rampal’s lover in her debut film ‘Om Shanti Om’. However, later, in the movie ‘Housefull’, both appeared in the role of brother and sister.

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini

Very few people would know that Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, famous as the beloved romantic couple on screen, played the role of brother and sister in the 1973 film ‘Gaheri Chaal’. The chemistry of both was seen in ‘Veer Zara’, ‘Desh Premi’ and ‘Bagban’.

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh’s love chemistry was seen in the films ‘Gunday’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’. However, both were seen in the role of brother and sister in the film ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’.