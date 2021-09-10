6-day isolation India and England players: India and England players will be separated for 6 days before joining the team bubble in IPL 2021; Kohli and company will fly directly from the UK to the UAE to enter the safe IPL bubble

After the cancellation of the 5th Test during the Kovid-1 pandemic, the Indian players want to leave for the UAE as soon as possible. Where the second part of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League will take place from 19th September. The players were scheduled to leave for the UAE by September 15 after playing the 5th Test. Skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Mohammad Siraj are all part of the IPL.

The Times of India understands that the franchise has been active in arranging for players to travel from the UK to the UAE. The BCCI had earlier planned to bring in players on a chartered plane for the fifth Test between India and England for the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 15. However, the fifth Test was canceled on Friday due to the outbreak of Kovid-1 of the Indian team, after which the situation changed.



According to a BCCI source, Chennai Super Kings are in the process of bringing in their players. Players will leave the UK on Saturday or Sunday. Mumbai Indians will arrange chartered flights for their players, while other players are also in touch with their respective franchises. The Indian players have been left out in Manchester, not a housework arrangement for the team. They will be kept in a hotel until they leave for the UAE.

In this regard, a franchise official said that the players would be segregated for days in the UAE. In the meantime, the franchise will make arrangements for their players. We are working closely with the BCCI on their arrangements. Indian players are in their room in Manchester after junior physio Yogesh Parmar contracted Kovid-1 with it on Thursday.

Apart from Rohit, Mumbai Indians’ Jaspreet Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav will be leaving Manchester for Dubai with their families. Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Moin Ali and Sam Quran are part of the CSK team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which has started training ahead of the second phase of the league starting September 19. Punjab skipper Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami and David Malan are in Manchester.