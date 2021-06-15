6-foot-long ‘hangry’ alligator chases people through Florida parking lot

An alligator precipitated fairly a stir at a Wendy’s restaurant in Florida after it chased pedestrians through the parking lot. Deputies who responded to the scene discovered the 6-foot gator on the Lehigh Acres space.

“He might have simply been “hangry” for a cheeseburger, however he gave many fairly the scare!” the sheriff’s workplace wrote on Twitter, sharing photos of the rescue.

In response to the publish, deputies have been assisted by a trapper from the Florida Wildlife Conservation Fee, who captured the reptile and safely relocated it.

Lehigh Acres Hearth Management and Rescue Division additionally joked in regards to the incident on Twitter. Sharing a video of the gator strolling slowly by the parking lot’s fence, the division wrote: “In different #Florida information, we’ll be experiencing a barely delayed response time leaving Lehigh Acres Well being & Rehab,”.

