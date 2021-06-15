6-foot-long ‘hangry’ alligator chases people through Florida parking lot



An alligator precipitated fairly a stir at a Wendy’s restaurant in Florida after it chased pedestrians through the parking lot. Deputies who responded to the scene discovered the 6-foot gator on the Lehigh Acres space.

“He might have simply been “hangry” for a cheeseburger, however he gave many fairly the scare!” the sheriff’s workplace wrote on Twitter, sharing photos of the rescue.

Have a look right here:

GATOR CHASE🐊 Deputies responded to Lee Blvd right now after this 6-ft gator chased pedestrians through a Wendy’s parking lot. He might have simply been “hangry” for a cheeseburger, however he gave many fairly the scare! Alongside FWC, we wrangled the gator and safely relocated it. pic.twitter.com/OIiDHCmMJC — Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) May 17, 2021

In response to the publish, deputies have been assisted by a trapper from the Florida Wildlife Conservation Fee, who captured the reptile and safely relocated it.

Lehigh Acres Hearth Management and Rescue Division additionally joked in regards to the incident on Twitter. Sharing a video of the gator strolling slowly by the parking lot’s fence, the division wrote: “In different #Florida information, we’ll be experiencing a barely delayed response time leaving Lehigh Acres Well being & Rehab,”.

In different #Florida information, we’ll be experiencing a barely delayed response time leaving Lehigh Acres Well being & Rehab 😆🚒🐊 pic.twitter.com/9cPykAwxo8 — Lehigh Acres Hearth Management and Rescue District (@LehighAcresFD) May 17, 2021

Check out some reactions right here:

A singular skillset is required for being a deputy in Florida. Deputies required to be good with people, cool underneath stress, and, occasionally, gator wrangling. — jonsimonson (@jonsimonson) May 18, 2021

Thank You for saving the magnificent gator!❤️ — Barbara Bortles (@bsbortles33) May 19, 2021

Sheriff, I assume he had no warrants. 😉 — Nathan Katogir (@NathanKatogir) May 19, 2021

So glad it was relocated and never killed. — Angelwolf Images (@AngelwolfPhoto) May 20, 2021

Thanks go to all deputies who helped promptly to seize the Alligator! — agility4all (@agility4_all) May 19, 2021

😂 Gator: “the place’s the meat?” — Krdobson (@Krdobson1) May 18, 2021

WOW — Darrell Willis (@Darrell43284273) May 20, 2021