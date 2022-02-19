World

6 free streaming platforms for you as other services prices rise

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
6 free streaming platforms for you as other services prices rise
Written by admin
6 free streaming platforms for you as other services prices rise

6 free streaming platforms for you as other services prices rise

1040x585 2022 0124 streaming devices are more popular now than ever before heres why 24027e 1

(WJBF) In 2022, streaming services are what people rely on to be entertained at home. Whether you’re casually watching Hulu along with your cable or all you watch is stream-able programming, there’s a strong chance that there’s some sort of streaming service in your life.

Over the years, some streaming services have seen a gradual increase in price. Netflix recently increased its standard plan from $13.99 to $15.49. With so many quality platforms available these days, subscribing to them all can end up being a big chunk out of your bank account each month.

Not all streaming services require a monthly fee. In fact, some don’t even require sign-up, though you may have to watch some advertisements.

We decided to make a list of streaming platforms that you may want to check out, in case you want more content in your life but don’t want to pay more money.

VUDU

VUDU is an American video digital store and streaming platform that advertises having 8,000 movies and TV shows for free with ads. The platform also allows you to purchase and rent movies and can be used on several media devices. Registration is required, but no subscription is needed.

Tubi

Tubi is an ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox Corporation. It’s available for free on Android, iOS, Roku, and more. You can watch Tubi without registering or signing in to a Tubi account, but signing in lets you save movies and shows in your queue.

READ Also  Biden Administration Wants States and Cities to Pay People $100 to Get Shots

Crackle

Crackle is an ad-supported video streaming platform owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Its library is a mix of original content and acquired programming. The service is free to use, but like other streaming platforms, rewards you for signing up for an account.

Peacock (Free Tier)

Peacock is a premium video streaming service run by NBCUniversal. The channel does have tiers that require you to pay a fee, but it does have a base version that has commercials with no credit card required. The free version advertises having 50+ always-on channels as well as plenty of hit TV shows, movies, and more.

Pluto TV

Internet television service Pluto TV is an ad-supported service that boasts having hundreds of channels of hit movies and TV shows. The service gives you that feeling of surfing through channels and doesn’t require a log-in.

XUMO

XUMO is a free, ad-supported streaming app. The app also tries to give you that cable TV feel where you’re able to surf channels. No registration is required and it can be downloaded on most media platforms.

These are just some of the free streaming apps that you can find out there. Not sure if you’re ready to cut the cord? Here are some things to consider.

#free #streaming #platforms #services #prices #rise

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  With deadline looming, Moreau opts-out of cannabis retail and on-site consumption

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment