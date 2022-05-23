6 hurt when bull escapes Northern California rodeo arena



REDDING, Calif. — A number of folks have been injured when a bull jumped a fence and escaped an arena throughout a preferred Northern California rodeo, authorities mentioned.

The escape occurred Friday through the last part of the Redding Rodeo’s bull using occasion, the Redding Rodeo Affiliation mentioned on Fb.

The bull leapt over a fence then ran by a crowd of spectators and throughout a parking zone earlier than it was captured close to a bridge a couple of half mile from the arena.

Not less than six folks have been handled for minor accidents, together with 15-year-old Jordan Greco, a sophomore at Redding’s Enterprise Excessive College.

Greco informed the Redding Report Searchlight the bull’s horn’s clipped his leg because the animal charged by the arena’s VIP part.

“Getting hit by a bull was an expertise,” Greco mentioned. “To be sincere I didn’t really feel it on the time as a result of my adrenaline was pumping and I needed to make split-second choices.”

Not less than one individual was hurt close to the Sundial Bridge, the place the animal was lastly caught, positioned in a trailer and returned to its ranch, Redding police Cpl. Aaron Holleman mentioned.

“We want the perfect to all these affected. The security of our followers is our highest precedence and we admire their help,” the Redding Rodeo Affiliation’s assertion mentioned.

The incident occurred on the third day of the four-day annual rodeo.