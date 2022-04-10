6 injured in Chicago area shooting during gathering, police say



Off Video

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Six people were injured when gunmen opened fire Sunday morning in a western Chicago suburb, police said.

Officers responded to a residential area of ​​Elgin just before 2 a.m. and found five injured, all of whom were taken to a local hospital. Officers later learned that a sixth injured man had been taken to hospital.

Chicago police start with the lowest stuffing department in recent history, ‘Generation Regression’

Preliminary information is that the shooting happened during a gathering and it seems to be an isolated incident.

Detectives from the Major Investigation Division and the Special Investigation Division are actively investigating the case and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

Chicago gun violence: 1 killed and 17 injured, including teenagers, in bloody week

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 847-289-2600 or text 847411 and include “ELGINPD” at the beginning of the lesson with message and / or tip information. People can visit this website for more crime tip options.

Prior to the shooting, Elgin’s gunfight dashboard showed events dating back 16 years to three deaths. Last year, a total of 66 people were gunned down in the city.