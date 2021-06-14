6 Marvel movies you should watch to become Loki-ready



Tom Hiddleston's much-awaited sequence Loki has began streaming in English and Hindi together with Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar. The Kate Herron directorial based mostly on Marvel Comics additionally stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked, Sophia Di Martino amongst others. However earlier than you leap to binge watch the sequence, we advocate you to return to the Marvel's library and watch these 6 movies on this specific order that can make you Loki-ready. Test them out.

Thor (2011)

First, you should start with the origin story of the God of Thunder aka Thor who will get banished to Earth for being disobedient.

The Avengers (2012)

That is the primary time we witness Loki attacking the Earth with the assistance of an alien military referred to as Chittauri. It additionally marks the formation of The Avengers.

Thor: The Darkish World (2013)

Thor brings Loki to Asgard the place the latter will get imprisoned for his crime dedicated on Earth. The film noticed Thor and Loki becoming a member of forces and displaying off the latter’s full-fledged manipulative talents.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

The film sees Hela, sister of Thor and Loki, attacking Asgard after their father Odin’s demise. Right here too, we see Thor and Loki teaming up collectively to beat Hela which finally brings the estranged brothers collectively. Their planet will get destroyed and so they start their quest to discover one other place for the Asgardians.

Avengers: Infinity Warfare (2018)

Loki will get murdered by the mad Titan Thanos on the very starting after the latter assaults the Asgardians’ ship. The remainder of the Avengers do their each bit to cease Thanos from getting all of the Infinity Stones however they miserably fail at it. Thanos wipes out half the universe on the snap of his fingers together with a number of the most beloved Avengers.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The Loki sequence begins the place the chapter of Avengers concludes in Endgame. If you may recall, the Avengers journey again in time to safe the Tesseract. After they fail to get it, Loki will get his arms on it and disappears in skinny air. And it’s this time the place the Loki sequence begins.

