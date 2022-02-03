6 Mega Films To Release Every Week From 25th February to 25th March to set box office on fire- Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn’s film | Mega budget films will be released every week for a month – from Akshay Kumar to Prabhas, the box office will be on fire
Valimai
The new release date of Superstar Ajith Kumar’s film ‘Valimai’ has been revealed. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on February 24. The producer of the film is Boney Kapoor. The film is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is coming on February 25, just after Valimai. Alia Bhatt is playing the lead character in the film, while Ajay Devgan will also be in an important role.
flock
At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan’s much-awaited film ‘Jhund’ is coming next Friday i.e. on March 4. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film also stars ‘Sairat’ fame actors Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.
Radheshyam
At the same time, coming on March 11, the Pan India film Radhe Shyam .. starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. This mega budget film will also be released on a big scale in Hindi.
Bachchan Pandey
At the same time, on March 18, just a week after the release of Radhe Shyam, Akshay Kumar is bringing his action-comedy film Bachchan Pandey. Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen with Akshay in the film. The director of the film is Farhad Samji.
RRR
And SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film RRR is releasing on March 25. Ramcharan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt starrer This film is made on a huge budget of 450 crores. Therefore, it will be released worldwide on a very large scale.
