6 reasons why Ranveer Singh’s film 83 is a Must Watch | ’83: 6 Reasons Why Ranveer Singh Starrer Kabir Khan’s Sports Drama Is A Must Watch

The craze of both cricket and cinema in India speaks volumes on the heads of the people. In such a situation, in 83, it gives equal dose to the fans of both the regions. Kabir Khan has been a complete success in bringing 1983’s Etishahis Jeet to the big screen.

awesome starcast

The starcast of the film is so tremendous that it will win your heart. All the actors have given excellent performances.

Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film, Pankaj Tripathi is playing the role of PR Man Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jeeva as Srikant, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma in the role. Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinkar Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Emmy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu In the role of Dilip Vengeskar, Adinath is in Kothare.

memorable moments

The film is full of such moments, which will remind you of that historical moment and will leave your eyes moist. We all have seen that scene only in pictures when Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup in his hands. That scene in the film will fill you with pride once again.

On several occasions in the film, the director has attached the reel of the original match to his film. It connects the audience more to the film.

