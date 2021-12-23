6 reasons why Ranveer Singh’s film 83 is a Must Watch | ’83: 6 Reasons Why Ranveer Singh Starrer Kabir Khan’s Sports Drama Is A Must Watch
Content
The craze of both cricket and cinema in India speaks volumes on the heads of the people. In such a situation, in 83, it gives equal dose to the fans of both the regions. Kabir Khan has been a complete success in bringing 1983’s Etishahis Jeet to the big screen.
awesome starcast
The starcast of the film is so tremendous that it will win your heart. All the actors have given excellent performances.
Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film, Pankaj Tripathi is playing the role of PR Man Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jeeva as Srikant, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma in the role. Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinkar Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Emmy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu In the role of Dilip Vengeskar, Adinath is in Kothare.
memorable moments
The film is full of such moments, which will remind you of that historical moment and will leave your eyes moist. We all have seen that scene only in pictures when Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup in his hands. That scene in the film will fill you with pride once again.
On several occasions in the film, the director has attached the reel of the original match to his film. It connects the audience more to the film.
real training
The entire cast along with former cricketers Balwinder Sandhu and Yashpal Sharma trained in a camp set up at the Dharamsala Cricket Ground in April 2019. The film has also been shot at various prestigious locations like Glasgow, Dulwich College London, Edinburgh Cricket Club, The Oval Cricket Ground.
A match no one saw
At one point, everyone’s expectation from the Indian cricket team was so low that even a match between India and Zimbabwe was not broadcast. This was the same match where captain Kapil Dev created history by playing a brilliant innings of 175 runs. Director Kabir Khan has included this match in the film.
Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh
After the films Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have once again come together on the big screen. Deepika plays the character of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev. Deepika plays an extended cameo in the film, but her chemistry with Ranveer is great.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.