Entertainment News

6 Sensory Toy Ideas to Get Your Kids Outdoor

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
6 Sensory Toy Ideas to Get Your Kids Outdoor
Written by admin
6 Sensory Toy Ideas to Get Your Kids Outdoor

6 Sensory Toy Ideas to Get Your Kids Outdoor

Last Updated on September 16, 2021

How do you teach your kids? Maybe you attempt to do it by displaying flashcards emblazoned with letters and numbers, or read your kids stories about everyday things. However, perhaps the more suitable question to ask would be: “How do your kids learn?”

They probably do a lot of that learning largely of their own accord through something called “sensory play” – a type of play which stimulates their senses. So, what could you provide your child in order to encourage continued sensory play? Here are some ideas…

Play dough

child playing playdough 8N5Z42E

While it’s possible to make your own play dough from household supplies, and even add colors and scents to the dough to further strengthen its sensory feel, you might prefer to simply head down to the shop to buy some premade dough. 

Either way, you can take heart that your child will enjoy rolling, slicing and chopping the dough due to its soft and squishy texture. 

Food

In a small 2017 study highlighted by Healthline, preschoolers engaging in sensory play with fruits and vegetables were found likelier to sample not only those foods but also other new foods not included in the experiment. 

So, letting your kids play with their food by squishing and smearing it could be a good idea if you are wary of your children growing up to be overly fussy eaters. 

Sandbox

baby girl playing in a sandbox outdoors in sunny d 6GDWU65

baby girl playing in a sandbox outdoors in sunny d 6GDWU65

Yes, you might love the idea of your little one being able to build their own sandcastle – or perhaps even just a turret – while the sunshine beams down, but you might not always have the practical option of taking your child to the nearest beach. 

Hence, it could be a good idea for you to buy a sandbox and a few accessories, like shovels and cups, your tot could play with while using it.

Frozen toy

No, not necessarily of the Anna-and-Elsa variety – though, if your child doesn’t want to “Let It Go” with their Disney obsession, an action figure inspired by that film could still work well for this particular trick.

Here’s how it works: freeze a miniature toy into ice before giving your little one child-friendly tools and warm water they could use to melt the ice and free the toy from its icy prison. 

Swing

Even if your child already has their own swing to enjoy in the garden, you could find new ways for them to (safely) use that swing. 

For example, you could accompany your child to help them swing on their tummy – if, of course, they are keen on the idea. Rather than push from behind, you would gently pull your child’s feet before releasing them. 

Toy car

happy kids sitting in electric toy cars N5BUS8N

happy kids sitting in electric toy cars N5BUS8N

“Pushing a toy car around is a good example of developing physical skills through play.” Those words are from child psychologist Professor Jeffrey Goldstein, who also hails the variety of play that is possible with toy cars – such as children’s ride-on cars

Prof Goldstein enthuses in words quoted by The Telegraph: “Variety sustains children’s interest, and helps them develop a broader range of skills.”

Tags: 5 year old boy outside toys adhd toys for toddlers amazon sensory amazon sensory toys asd fidget toys asd sensory tools autism adhd toys autism aids products autism aids products uk autism calming products autism fidget toys autism friendly sensory toys autism music toys autism occupational therapy equipment autism products canada autism sensory products autism sensory resources autistic light toys autistic toy shopping awesome outdoor play equipment awesome outdoor toys baby fidget toys baby sensory equipment baby sensory toys backyard outdoor toys backyard outdoor toys for kids backyard summer toys backyard toy ideas backyard toys backyard toys for 4 year old backyard toys for 5 year olds backyard toys for 7 year olds backyard toys for 8 year olds backyard toys for kids best baby sensory toys best baby sensory toys uk best backyard toys best backyard toys for kids best childrens outdoor toys best garden toys for 5 year old best garden toys for small garden best outdoor play toys best outdoor sports toys best outdoor toys best outdoor toys and games best outdoor toys for 10 year olds best outdoor toys for 12 year olds best outdoor toys for 4 year olds best outdoor toys for 5 year olds best outdoor toys for 6 8 year olds best outdoor toys for 6 year olds best outdoor toys for boys best outdoor toys for kids best outdoor toys for small yards best outdoor toys for summer best outside toys best outside toys for 10 year olds best outside toys for boys best outside toys for kids best patio toys best playground toys best sensory balls for babies best sensory toys best sensory toys for 1 year old best sensory toys for 18 month old best sensory toys for 2 year olds best sensory toys for 3 year old boy best sensory toys for 4 year olds best sensory toys for autism best sensory toys for autistic toddlers best sensory toys for preschoolers best sensory toys for toddlers best summer backyard toys best summer toys for 5 year olds best toys for child with sensory processing disorder best toys for hyperactive toddlers best toys for outside play best toys for sensory disorder best yard toys big backyard toys big outdoor toys big sensory toys calm down toys calm down toys for toddlers calming sensory items calming sensory toys calming toys calming toys for autism calming toys for children calming toys for preschoolers calming toys for students calming toys for toddlers cheap disability aids sensory toys cheap outdoor kids cheap outdoor summer toys cheap outdoor toys cheap outdoor toys for kids cheap outside toys cheap special needs toys cheap yard toys children’s outside toys cheap children’s sensory balls childrens outdoor garden toys childrens outdoor toys childrens outside toys come outside toys cool backyard toys cool outdoor toys cool outdoor toys for 5 year olds cool outdoor toys for kids cool outside toys cool outside toys for toddlers creative outdoor toys creative outdoor toys for kids diy sensory toys for 2 year old diy sensory toys for autism early learning sensory toys educational toys for autistic toddlers examples of sensory toys free sensory toys fun backyard toys fun outdoor stuff for kids fun outdoor toys fun outdoor toys for 10 year olds fun outdoor toys for 4 year olds fun outdoor toys for 6 year old boy fun outdoor toys for 6 year olds fun outdoor toys for 7 year olds fun outdoor toys for boys fun outdoor toys for kids fun outdoor toys for older kids fun outside toys fun outside toys for 5 year olds fun outside toys for 6 year olds fun outside toys for kids fun summer outdoor toys fun yard toys for kids garden toys for 10 year olds gift for child with sensory issues gifts for kids with sensory gifts for sensory processing disorder gifts for sensory seekers good outdoor toys good outdoor toys for 4 year olds good outdoor toys for 5 year olds good sensory toys for autism great outdoor toys great outdoor toys for 10 year olds hand toys for autism how to make sensory toys for autism inexpensive outdoor toys inexpensive sensory toys kids lawn toys kids outdoor play toys kids outdoor toys large outdoor toys large outdoor toys for toddlers motion toys for toddlers motor sensory tools new sensory toys old fashioned outdoor toys outdoor activity toys outdoor building toys outdoor children’s toys equipment outdoor childrens toys outdoor educational toys outdoor fun for 10 year old outdoor gifts for 5 year old outdoor gifts for 5 year old boy outdoor gifts for kids outdoor park toys outdoor patio toys outdoor play equipment for 5 year olds outdoor play equipment for 9 year olds outdoor play items outdoor play outdoor toys for kids outdoor play things for kids outdoor play toys outdoor play toys for 7 year olds outdoor play toys for 8 year olds outdoor play toys for schools outdoor products for kids outdoor sports equipment for kids outdoor sports toys outdoor stuff for kids outdoor toy ideas for 6 year old outdoor toy ideas for 7 year old outdoor toys outdoor toys age 10 outdoor toys age 6 outdoor toys and games outdoor toys and games for toddlers outdoor toys for 10 year olds outdoor toys for 12 year olds outdoor toys for 3 5 year olds outdoor toys for 4 6 year olds outdoor toys for 5 6 year olds outdoor toys for 5 year old boy outdoor toys for 5 year olds outdoor toys for 5 yr old outdoor toys for 6 8 year olds outdoor toys for 6 year old boy outdoor toys for 6 year olds outdoor toys for 7 year olds outdoor toys for 8 year olds outdoor toys for 9 year olds outdoor toys for big kids outdoor toys for boys outdoor toys for boys age 6 outdoor toys for elementary school outdoor toys for girls outdoor toys for older kids outdoor toys for small yards outdoor toys toys outdoor yard toys outside activity toys outside christmas toys outside equipment for kids outside garden toys outside play toys outside play toys for kids outside stuff for kids outside toys outside toys for 10 year olds outside toys for 11 year olds outside toys for 12 year olds outside toys for 4 6 year olds outside toys for 4 and 5 year olds outside toys for 5 year old boy outside toys for 5 year olds outside toys for 6 year olds outside toys for 6 yr old girl outside toys for boys outside toys for girls outside toys for kids play active outdoor toys for kids second hand sensory equipment see through toys self soothing toys sen sensory toys sense development toys sensorimotor toys sensory accessories sensory activity toys sensory aids for autism sensory balls autism sensory cuddly toys sensory development toys sensory disorder toys sensory equipment for children sensory equipment for sale sensory friendly items sensory gifts sensory gifts for 1 year old sensory gifts for 2 year old sensory gifts for 4 year old sensory gifts for adults sensory gifts for autism sensory gifts for babies sensory hand toys sensory input toys sensory integration therapy toys sensory items sensory items for 2 year olds sensory items for autism sensory items for autistic child sensory items for children sensory items for kids sensory items for preschool sensory learning toys sensory learning toys for 1 year old sensory materials for autism sensory motor toys for infants sensory noise toys sensory objects sensory play toys sensory presents sensory pressure toys sensory processing disorder toys sensory processing tools sensory processing toys sensory products sensory seeking toys sensory sticks sensory stimulation products sensory stuff for kids sensory texture toys sensory tools for kids sensory touch toys sensory toy shop sensory toys sensory toys by age sensory toys for 1 year old sensory toys for 12 month old sensory toys for 2 year old sensory toys for 2 year old boy sensory toys for 3 year old boy sensory toys for 3 year olds sensory toys for 4 year olds sensory toys for 5 year old sensory toys for 7 year old sensory toys for 8 year olds sensory toys for 9 year old sensory toys for adults with learning disabilities sensory toys for autism sensory toys for autism toys r us sensory toys for autistic 3 year old sensory toys for autistic 6 year old sensory toys for autistic children sensory toys for babies with special needs sensory toys for children sensory toys for disabled child sensory toys for infants sensory toys for kids with autism sensory toys for one year old sensory toys for preschoolers sensory toys for sleep sensory toys for toddlers sensory toys for toddlers with autism sensory toys for two year olds sensory toys target small sensory toys soothing toys for toddlers spd toys special education sensory items special needs sensory toys special needs toys special toys for autism stim toys target stimulation toys summer toys for 5 year olds tactile sensory toys tactile toys tactile toys for babies tactile toys for infants tactile toys for toddlers texture toys texture toys for babies therapy toys for autism top outdoor toys top outdoor toys for 4 year olds top outdoor toys for 5 year old top outdoor toys for 6 year olds toys for child with sensory processing disorder toys for hyper kids toys for hyperactive 2 year old toys for kids to play outside toys for kids with sensory disorder toys for kids with sensory issues toys for toddlers with sensory issues toys that help with sensory development unique outdoor children’s toys unique outdoor toys unique outdoor toys for kids unusual outdoor toys vibrating sensory toys for babies what are good sensory toys what are sensory tools what are sensory toys what are sensory toys for babies what do sensory toys do where can i buy sensory toys yard toys yard toys and games yard toys for 5 year olds yard toys for kids

#Sensory #Toy #Ideas #Kids #Outdoor

READ Also  Bobby Brown's 28-year-old son Bobby Jr. has been found dead at his home in LA

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment