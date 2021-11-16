6 Teens Shot at Park in Aurora, Police Say
Six teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting at a park in Aurora, Colo, on Monday afternoon, resulting in a nearby high school being locked down, officials said.
Police described the injuries to the victims, who ranged in age from 14 to 18 and were not fatal. One of the victims underwent emergency surgery, according to Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, who told a news conference Monday afternoon that the school’s resource police officer probably saved the man’s life by applying a tourniquet.
The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. in Noam Park, near Central High School, where all six victims were students, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said they have secured the school premises.
The assailants fled after the shooting, but police did not say what caused the shooting. Chief Wilson said it was too early to say whether the shooting was related to the gang.
“My heart sank when I got the call,” said Chief Wilson. “I think that’s enough. It’s a public health crisis. “
Chief Wilson appealed to neighborhood residents to share security camera footage from the time of the shooting. According to the chief, some of the attackers may have been on foot, except for those in the car who had caused suspicion among the residents.
Earlier in the day, Chief Wilson said at a news conference, “We should all be angry about what happened here today.
Officials did not say what type of gun was involved in the shooting or how many rounds the attackers fired.
“I hope there are kids who know why this happened,” Chief Wilson said.
Television station FOX 31 reported that gang-related violence had recently taken place in Phnom Penh.
Prior to Monday’s shooting, there had been three serious attacks in the park this year, involving a gun, according to the station. FOX 31 reports that three more serious gun-related attacks took place on the streets.
According to the station, in 2019, a teenage boy was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a gang-related shooting in a park.
Colorado has seen a spate of mass shootings in recent years that have garnered widespread attention, including a 2012 shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, where a gunman killed 12 people and wounded 58 during a midnight screening of the Batman movie.
