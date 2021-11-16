6 Teens Shot at Park in Aurora, Police Say

Six teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting at a park in Aurora, Colo, on Monday afternoon, resulting in a nearby high school being locked down, officials said.

Police described the injuries to the victims, who ranged in age from 14 to 18 and were not fatal. One of the victims underwent emergency surgery, according to Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, who told a news conference Monday afternoon that the school’s resource police officer probably saved the man’s life by applying a tourniquet.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. in Noam Park, near Central High School, where all six victims were students, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said they have secured the school premises.

The assailants fled after the shooting, but police did not say what caused the shooting. Chief Wilson said it was too early to say whether the shooting was related to the gang.