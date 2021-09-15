6 terrorists arrested: Terrorist planning exposed

Highlights Osama’s father and uncle are in touch with the Pakistani handler

Police sources said Osama’s father was mostly abroad

He included Zeeshan in the terrorist group through his brother.

New Delhi

If you’ve seen The Family Man’s web series, remember one of them, Colonel Sameer. A special cell of the Delhi Police has arrested six suspected terrorists, naming a ‘Colonel Ghazi’. He is the handler of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a Pakistani intelligence agency. He was instructing Indian Mohammad Usaidur Rahman through his two juniors. According to sources, Rahman is probably hiding in someone else. A look-out notice has been issued against him.



Osama’s father is living abroad

The big thing is that one of the six terrorists arrested is Mohammed Osama alias Sami, the son of the same Usaidur Rehman. Rahman’s brother Umaidur is also said to belong to the group. He is also absconding, police said. Osama, 22, was living in the Abul Fazal enclave in the Jamia Nagar area of ​​Delhi. Until recently, his father Usaidur was living in a country in the Middle East. However, police do not know where he is now.



Usaidur is in touch with the ISI handler

Usaidur was in contact with at least two people from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). It is learned that both the ISI handlers were conveying the message of ‘Colonel Ghazi’ to Usaidur Rehman. Police believe that Ghazi is responsible for training Indians who choose the path of terrorism. He guides two of his junior officers in the Pakistani army, now known as Jabbar and Hamza.



Training under the supervision of Colonel Ghazi

At the suggestion of Colonel Ghazi, Rahman sent his son Osama to Pakistan for training. He had given the responsibility of recruiting his brother Umaidur to the terrorist camp. At the suggestion of his brother, Umaidur succeeded in inculcating Prayagraj’s Zeeshan into a terrorist group while teaching him a lesson in bigotry.

Terrorist plot exposed: Terrorists begin to unravel mysteries during interrogation, tell what they did, what they did

Osama went to Pakistan via Muscat

Osama bin Laden’s son Osama took a Salaam Air flight from Lucknow to Muscat, the capital of Oman, on April 22, 2021. Jishan was instructed to reach the flat where he was already present. The two then met 15-16 Bengali speaking youth. They were all divided into groups. Zeeshan and Osama were part of his group.



Thatta was taken from Gwadar

For the next few days, these freshmen were sent on a short voyage. A statement issued by the Delhi Police said that he changed several boats during his voyage. He was then taken to a town called Jivani near the port of Gwadar in Pakistan. There a Pakistani followed them and took them all to the farm house in Thatta. Thatta is a town in Pakistan’s Sindh province where Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive in the Mumbai attacks, was trained.

Osama and Zeeshan told police during interrogation that there were three Pakistanis in the farmhouse. Two of them used to call him Jabbar and Hamza. The two trained him. Both were in the Pakistani army and wore military uniforms. Osama and Zeeshan said they were also taken to Karachi.

Rakesh Tikait on Owaisi: BJP’s ‘Uncle Jaan’ has arrived in UP … see what Tikait said on Owaisi

15 days training

Both said they have been given 15 days of training. In the meantime, they were taught to assemble IEDs and make bombs, as well as to move weapons from one place to another by hiding them in everyday objects. He was trained to operate N-47s and small arms. After training, both were sent to India via Muscat. On the other hand, Anis RDX, brother of India’s fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, continued to supply greens and weapons. They were to be sent to India at different stages.